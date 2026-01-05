Need work? Here are Canada's most in-demand positions in 2026
Along with how much they pay. 👀
As we turn the page to another year, many Canadians are starting a new chapter in their career journeys — or at least looking for work.
If that's you, new data on which jobs Canadian employers are actively hiring for in 2026 just dropped, and it comes with salary figures attached.
Randstad Canada released its annual ranking of the country's most in-demand positions on January 5, breaking down which roles are seeing the highest demand and what you can expect to earn in each one.
The jobs span retail, healthcare, administration, and logistics. And despite all the AI hype, most of them require human skills that machines can't replicate.
"Technology does not replace humans, it enhances relational and strategic roles," said Patrick Poulin, president and CEO of Randstad Canada. "Employers are primarily looking for talent capable of navigating both technological efficiency and emotional intelligence."
Here are Canada's top 15 most in-demand jobs for 2026, along with average salaries according to Randstad:
- Sales Associate / Sales Representative — $71,792/year
- Administrative Assistant — $55,496/year
- Customer Service Representative — $54,080/year
- Accounting Clerk & Technician — $52,583/year
- Receptionist — $48,838/year
- Bookkeeper — $58,543/year
- Retail Sales Associate — $38,231/year
- Store Manager — $73,166/year
- Pharmacy Assistant — $47,386/year
- Registered Practical Nurse (RPN) — $46,449/year
- Dental Assistant — $53,639/year
- Registered Nurse (RN) — $92,566/year
- Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) — $68,320/year
- Office Administrator / Clerk — $53,463/year
- Forklift Operator — $24.10/hour
Randstad says a few key factors are pushing demand for these roles.
Healthcare jobs are surging because of an aging population and ongoing pressures left over from the pandemic. Registered nurses, practical nurses, dental assistants, and pharmacy assistants are all in high demand as the system tries to keep up.
For context, healthcare workers in Quebec earn a median of $1,083 per week according to recent StatCan data — below the provincial average of $1,280, despite how busy the sector is.
Administrative roles are also in demand, even with automation handling repetitive tasks. Employers still need people who can solve problems, coordinate teams, and handle digital tools. Administrative assistants and office administrators are becoming more valuable for their human coordination skills.
Financial positions like bookkeepers and accounting clerks remain essential no matter what the economy's doing. Businesses need people who can manage cash flow, stay compliant, and work with cloud-based tools alongside traditional accounting.
Retail and sales jobs are shifting, too. Store managers and sales associates aren't just processing transactions anymore — they're building customer relationships and acting as brand ambassadors.
And logistics roles like forklift operators are critical for keeping supply chains moving, especially with e-commerce demand. Customer service reps are also frontline problem-solvers making sure things run smoothly.
For more details on the 2026 job market, Randstad Canada's full report is available on their website.