Ignoring this little-known Canadian passport rule could ruin your trip before it even starts
You could be denied entry, even if your passport hasn't expired yet.
If you haven't looked at your passport in a while, now's a good time to dig it out of the drawer.
In case you weren't aware, Passport Canada recommends that Canadians renew their passports at least six months before the expiry date. And while that might sound overly cautious, there's a real reason behind it.
More than 70 countries, including popular destinations like Thailand, Turkey, the Dominican Republic, China, and Singapore, enforce what's known as the six-month rule. That means your passport needs to be valid for at least six months beyond your arrival date, not just your departure date. If it isn't, you could be denied boarding before you even reach the border.
So if your passport expires in, say, December 2026, and you're planning a trip to one of those destinations this summer, you may already be cutting it close.
The fix is straightforward, but it takes time. You can renew by mail or in person at a Service Canada Centre or passport office, though processing times vary, especially as the busy travel season ramps up. If your trip is within two weeks, your best bet is to go directly to a passport office offering urgent or express service. Proof of travel is required and additional fees apply, but it's the fastest route.
On the cost side, it's worth knowing that passport fees are going up. Starting March 31, 2026, a 10-year adult passport will cost $163.50, up from $160, and a 5-year passport will rise from $120 to $122.50. It's the first fee adjustment since 2013, and under the Service Fees Act, annual increases are now built in going forward. If you need to renew anyway, getting your application in before March 31 means locking in the current rate.
There's also some good news on the processing side. Starting April 1, 2026, if your complete passport application isn't processed within 30 business days, you'll automatically receive a full refund on your fees — no forms, no phone calls required. Note that mailing time doesn't count toward that window, so factor that in if you're applying by mail.
A quick check of your expiry date today could save you a stressful scramble later. Full details on renewal options and fees are available at canada.ca.