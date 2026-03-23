Quebec movie lovers could be owed money from Cineplex thanks to a new class action
The suit alleges the company didn't properly disclose online booking fees.
If you've bought a movie ticket in Quebec in the last few years, there's a decent chance some money could be coming your way.
A class action lawsuit against Cineplex has been authorized by the Quebec Superior Court, and it targets something a lot of people probably grumbled about and forgot: online booking fees.
The suit alleges the company didn't properly disclose those fees when customers bought tickets through the Cineplex website or mobile app.
Cineplex denies the allegations, and nothing has been proven in court yet. A trial will be scheduled down the line for both sides to make their case.
In the meantime, if you bought tickets through Cineplex's site or app for a Quebec theatre between June 15, 2022 and December 12, 2024, and paid online booking fees, you're automatically part of the class (there's no registration needed). The lawsuit is going after compensatory and punitive damages, or at a minimum, a reduction of what people paid.
If you'd rather not be included, there's an opt-out deadline of April 24, 2026. You'd need to send a letter to the Clerk of the Quebec Superior Court in Montreal referencing the case number. Full details are on class counsel Slater Vecchio's website, and they can also be reached at 1-855-561-4299 or CineplexClassAction@slatervecchio.com.
Worth noting: signing up for case updates isn't the same as filing a claim. If and when the action succeeds, there'll be a separate claims process.
You can read the full Notice of Authorization for the Class Action here.