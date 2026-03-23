Quebec movie lovers could be owed money from Cineplex thanks to a new class action

The suit alleges the company didn't properly disclose online booking fees.

Cineplex Cinemas logo on the outside of a building.
Cineplex Cinemas logo on the outside of a building.
Kevin Brine | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

If you've bought a movie ticket in Quebec in the last few years, there's a decent chance some money could be coming your way.

A class action lawsuit against Cineplex has been authorized by the Quebec Superior Court, and it targets something a lot of people probably grumbled about and forgot: online booking fees.

The suit alleges the company didn't properly disclose those fees when customers bought tickets through the Cineplex website or mobile app.

Cineplex denies the allegations, and nothing has been proven in court yet. A trial will be scheduled down the line for both sides to make their case.

In the meantime, if you bought tickets through Cineplex's site or app for a Quebec theatre between June 15, 2022 and December 12, 2024, and paid online booking fees, you're automatically part of the class (there's no registration needed). The lawsuit is going after compensatory and punitive damages, or at a minimum, a reduction of what people paid.

If you'd rather not be included, there's an opt-out deadline of April 24, 2026. You'd need to send a letter to the Clerk of the Quebec Superior Court in Montreal referencing the case number. Full details are on class counsel Slater Vecchio's website, and they can also be reached at 1-855-561-4299 or CineplexClassAction@slatervecchio.com.

Worth noting: signing up for case updates isn't the same as filing a claim. If and when the action succeeds, there'll be a separate claims process.

You can read the full Notice of Authorization for the Class Action here.

From Your Site Articles
cineplex quebecclass action lawsuit quebecclass action lawsuitmontreal newscineplexcineplex canada
MontrealNewsNews
  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

2 are dead after an Air Canada plane from Montreal crashed at New York's LaGuardia Airport

The plane carrying 76 people touched down and slammed into a fire truck.

Montreal's weather for the rest of March is looking a lot more like winter than spring

Is Mother Nature mad at us?

Forget the calendar — here's how Montrealers actually know spring has arrived

"Freshly thawed doggy turds!"

A magical Harry Potter world hits Montreal this week & it's the first of its kind in Canada

Yes, there will be Butterbeer.