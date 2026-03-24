Montreal area travellers are getting a second airport option this summer
You might be able to skip YUL.
If you've ever made your way through a packed Trudeau International Airport on a Friday afternoon, this might be the news you didn't know you were waiting for.
Greater Montreal is getting a new airport terminal this summer, and it's designed to be the kind of place you can roll up to shortly before your flight without losing your mind.
The new terminal at MET — Montreal Metropolitan Airport in Saint-Hubert — opens June 15, 2026, according to a press release from YHU Infrastructure Partners. Porter Airlines and Pascan Aviation will be the first carriers operating there, with flights connecting Canadian destinations coast to coast. Additional airlines could be added down the line.
The terminal was built by PCL Construction and designed by Scott & Associates, with construction starting in August 2023. At 21,000 square metres, it has nine boarding gates and a 900-seat waiting lounge. The whole operation runs under one integrated model, which YHU says allows for faster coordination and a smoother passenger experience overall.
The inside of YHU.yhuterminal.com
"We are not simply building an airport terminal; we're redefining the way people travel in Montreal," says Charles Roberge, President and CEO of YHU Terminal. "This project is the result of close collaboration with MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport, and every detail has been designed to offer passengers a seamless, efficient and human experience that meets the expectations of today's travellers."
The inside of YHU.yhuterminal.com
MET sits about 15 km from downtown Montreal and is accessible by car or via an express shuttle connecting to the Longueuil-Université-de-Sherbrooke metro station. The site also has a 500-metre drop-off zone and three traffic lanes, so vehicle flow should be manageable even on busy travel days.
Inside, the retail lineup is entirely Quebec-based: a Bâton Rouge, a Café Dépôt, and a convenience and travel goods store.
The terminal's design has a few nods to Saint-Hubert's aviation history, which goes back further than most people probably realize. The airport opened in 1927, making it Canada's oldest, and it served as Montreal's main airport until 1940, when commercial flights were moved to Dorval so the site could be used for the war effort.
The project went through an extensive regional consultation process before getting off the ground, involving elected officials, aerospace and tourism industry representatives, and community groups. A 2024 Léger survey found 77% of area residents support the new terminal's development.
For more than three million Quebecers in Montreal, Montérégie, and the Eastern Townships, it could mean a genuinely easier way to get in the air.