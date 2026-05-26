A bunch of grocery items were just recalled in Quebec, including spices and fresh produce
Some were recalled over possible E. coli contamination.
If you've done any grocery shopping recently, it's worth taking a few minutes to check your fridge and pantry.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a series of food recalls in May, covering everything from fresh greens to hot cocoa mix to freeze-dried candy. Several of the affected products were sold in Quebec or distributed nationally, meaning there's a real chance some of them made it onto local shelves.
Here's what's been flagged.
Ghirardelli powdered beverage mixes
Four Ghirardelli powdered drink products have been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination. The affected items are:
- Premium Hot Cocoa Mix, 907 g (UPC 7 47599 62012 6)
- Perfectly Premium Frappé Mix – Vanilla, 1.36 kg (UPC 7 47599 62105 5)
- Premium Frappé Mix – Mocha, 1.42 kg (UPC 7 47599 66211 9)
- Premium Frappé Mix – Frozen Hot Cocoa, 1.42 kg (UPC 7 47599 66213 3)
The products were distributed online, in Ontario and possibly in other provinces.
Les Fermes Lufa broccoli microgreens
A recall was issued for Les Fermes Lufa broccoli microgreens over possible pathogenic E. coli contamination. The affected product is the 50-gram package sold between April 20 and May 8, 2026, distributed online, in Ontario and in Quebec.
Micro Verdure microgreens
Three Micro Verdure microgreen products sold in Quebec have been recalled due to possible pathogenic E. coli contamination:
- Microgreens – Broccoli, 80 g (UPC 6 28011 65702 2, best before 15MA26 and 22MA26)
- Microgreens – Summery Fusion, 150 g (UPC 6 28011 65748 0, best before 15MA26 and 22MA26)
- Microgreens – Spicy Trio, 80 g (UPC 6 28011 65710 7, best before 15MA26 and 22MA26)
Kyan Culture and Farm Boy organic microgreens
Several organic microgreen products under both the Kyan Culture and Farm Boy labels have been recalled due to possible pathogenic E. coli contamination. The affected Farm Boy items are:
- Organic Broccoli Microgreens, 65 g (UPC 8 50863 00030 9, best before up to and including May 22)
- Organic Mild Mix Microgreens, 65 g (UPC 8 50863 00032 3, best before up to and including May 19)
- Organic Spring Mix Microgreens, 65 g (UPC 8 50863 00039 2, best before up to and including May 19)
The recalled Kyan Culture products are:
- Organic Microgreens – Broccoli, 65 g (UPC 8 50863 00004 0, best before up to and including May 22)
- Organic Microgreens – Mild Mix, 65 g (best before up to and including May 19)
- Organic Microgreens – Spring Mix, 65 g (UPC 8 50863 00028 6, best before up to and including May 19)
All were sold in Ontario and Quebec.
FreezYums! freeze-dried sour key gummy candy
A recall was issued for FreezYums! freeze-dried sour key gummy candy due to pieces of metal found in the product. The affected item is the 63-gram Freeze Dried Candy – Sour Key Gummy (UPC 8 02962 38817 8, best before 2026 NO 01 052025LOT1), sold nationally.
DAVIDsTEA Organic Sneeze Ease herbal tea
DAVIDsTEA's Organic Sneeze Ease Herbal Infusion has been recalled because the product may contain undeclared almond, posing a risk to people with allergies. The affected item is the 50-gram package (UPC 101202100502, code 000CHA831216), sold online across Canada.
Galerie au chocolat plant-based chocolate products
Two Galerie au chocolat plant-based chocolate items have been recalled due to improperly declared milk, a concern for anyone with a dairy allergy or intolerance:
- Solid Bunnies Plant Based, 50 g (UPC 0 63783 84901 3)
- Flowers with Crisped Rice Plant Based, 100 g (UPC 0 63783 84900 6)
Both were sold in Quebec, among other provinces.
ZoRaw 72% cacao dark chocolate
ZoRaw's 72% cacao no sugar added dark chocolate has been recalled for improperly declared milk. Two formats are affected:
- 72% Cacao No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate – Extra Dark, 52 g (UPC 6 28678 98703 6)
- 72% Cacao No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate – Extra Dark, 12 x 52 g (UPC 6 28678 98706 7)
Both were sold online and in Quebec, among other provinces.
Salem Foods ground spices and spice blends
A wide range of Salem Foods ground spices and spice blends sold nationally have been recalled due to undeclared wheat and mustard. The full list of affected 100- and 200-gram products includes:
- Allspice
- Beef Shawarma Spices
- Biryani Spices
- Ground Black Pepper
- Mild Curry Powder
- Chicken Shawarma Spices
- Falafel Spices
- Ground Cinnamon
- Ground Coriander
- Ground Cumin
- Ground Ginger
- Kabsa Spices
- Kofta Spices
- Mandi Spices
- 7 Spices
- Shish Tawook Spices
- Ground Turmeric
- Nutmeg Powder
- Ground Mahaleb
All codes for items where wheat and mustard are not declared on the label are included in the recall.
For the full and up-to-date list, visit the CFIA's recalls and safety alerts database at recalls-rappels.canada.ca.
This story was inspired by the article "Recalls for veggies, tea, chocolate, candy and more items have been issued in Canada recently" which was originally published on Narcity.