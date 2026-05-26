Quebec is cutting your car registration fees and here's when the discount kicks in

It's one of several cost-of-living measures announced this week.

Montreal traffic. Right: Canadian money.

According to the Quebec government, roughly 4.9 million registered vehicles in the province are eligible.

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Owning a car in Quebec is about to get a little cheaper, at least for a year.

Premier Christine Fréchette announced Monday that the province will reduce annual vehicle registration fees by $50, one of several cost-of-living measures her government unveiled on May 25. The discount applies to the next registration cycle, running from September 2026 through August 2027, and covers gas, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and diesel vehicles.

According to the Quebec government, roughly 4.9 million registered vehicles in the province are eligible. The reduction applies to each passenger vehicle you own, so households with more than one car will see the savings multiply. The one exception is fully electric vehicles, which are not included.

The SAAQ will apply the discount automatically on your payment notice, so there's nothing you need to do to claim it.

To put the savings in context, standard registration currently runs $217 for most Quebec drivers in 2026, and up to $396 in the Greater Montreal area once regional taxes and contributions are factored in. A $50 reduction won't transform the bill, but it's a meaningful cut for drivers who are already contending with higher costs across the board.

Registration fees aren't the only vehicle-related expense that shifted recently.

As of this year, Quebec drivers are also paying more to renew their driver's licenses after a long stretch of payment holidays. Between 2022 and 2025, the province offered full rebates on license renewals, meaning most drivers paid little to nothing for years. That streak ended in 2026, when the SAAQ brought back fees with a 75% discount off the standard $121 rate, leaving drivers with clean records paying $50 at renewal, nearly double the $26.25 they paid in 2025.

The registration announcement came alongside a separate measure abolishing the Quebec Sales Tax on a range of grocery and pharmacy products, part of a broader package the Fréchette government is framing as direct relief for households.

This story was inspired by the article "Tes immatriculations vont te coûter moins cher au Québec et voici à partir de quand" which was originally published on Narcity.


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