Canada has recalled these air fryers and you can get a free replacement without a receipt
Stop using the appliance immediately.
If the air fryer is one of your kitchen essentials, you'll want to check the model number on the bottom before turning it on tonight.
Health Canada has issued a recall for certain Secura air fryers sold in the country between 2019 and 2020, and if yours is one of the affected units, you could be entitled to a free replacement or a gift card.
Which models are affected?
The recall covers Secura air fryers with model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16), but only units with a date code of 1903 or 1904 printed on the silver label on the bottom of the appliance. The black and silver units were sold in Canada between May 2019 and October 2020, with around 680 affected units in circulation.
A Secura air fryerHealth Canada
Why are they being recalled?
A wire connection inside the appliance can overheat, creating a fire and burn hazard. As of May 14, no incidents or injuries had been reported in Canada.
What should you do?
Stop using the appliance immediately and contact Secura Inc. to claim either a free replacement unit or an Amazon.ca gift card. You'll need to submit your contact information and photos of the air fryer with the power cord cut off, along with the date code from the bottom of the unit. No receipt needed.
You can reach Secura toll-free at 1-888-792-2360, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, by email at customercare@thesecura.com, or through the recall page at thesecura.com.
Under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, recalled products cannot be resold, given away, or redistributed in Canada.