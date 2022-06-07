Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
canada official language

Canada's Official Languages Watchdog Saw A 189% Increase In Complaints In The Last Year

Almost 3,400 were about the language used by a public service.

Senior Editor
Flag of Canada in front of the Parliament building in Ottawa.

Flag of Canada in front of the Parliament building in Ottawa.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Canadians are clearly thinking a lot about their language rights. The Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada, the federal government's language watchdog, has tabled his annual report noting a whopping 189% increase in admissible complaints to his office in 2021-2022 compared to the year before.

Almost 3,400 of those complaints were about the language used by a public service.

The complete breakdown of complaints sent to the commissioner's office is as follows:

  • "3,398 concerned communications with and services to the public" (covered by Part IV of the Official Languages Act);
  • "233 were about language of work (Part V);
  • "21 involved equitable participation (Part VI);
  • "1,546 were related to the advancement of English and French (Part VII);
  • "204 were about the language requirements of positions (Part XI, section 91); and
  • "7 concerned other parts of the Act (parts I, III and IX)."

The commissioner's job is to monitor and promote the use of Canada's official languages, English and French, by the federal government and other institutions subject to the act.

In a press release, the commissioner's office said many complaints followed unspecified "events related to the lack of fluency in both official languages among senior federal officials."

"I sincerely hope that our leaders will understand the message that the Canadian public and I are sending them: Linguistic duality is a value that all Canadians share, and we need to do whatever we can to make it a real priority in Canada," Commissioner Raymond Théberge said in a statement.

His office further stated that it welcomed the tabling of a proposed update to the Official Languages Act in Parliament. If passed, Bill C-13 would empower the commissioner to impose penalties on entities that violate the act and give workers in federally regulated businesses in francophone regions the right to receive all messages in French, among other measures.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...