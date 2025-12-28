Canada's travel advisory for the US was just updated with a new warning
Heading to the United States soon? Get informed.👇
If you're planning to cross the Canada-U.S. border soon, you might want to take a closer look at Canada's latest travel advisory for the United States — especially if California is on your itinerary.
Updated on December 24, the latest advisory maintains its lowest risk level — "Take normal security precautions" — for trips south of the border.
However, the federal government has issued new guidance that highlights growing safety concerns in specific areas, as well as broader reminders for Canadians crossing into the U.S. in the coming weeks.
The advisory reiterates long-standing cautions about the high rate of gun violence in the U.S., the legality of open-carry firearms in many states, and the increased scrutiny some travellers may face at the border — including searches of electronic devices, with or without cause. It also notes that refusing a device search could result in being turned away.
But the latest update zeroes in on California, where a state of emergency has been declared in several counties due to ongoing severe weather.
Recent heavy rains have triggered flash flooding, rockslides and mudslides, prompting evacuations and causing widespread damage to infrastructure.
"The State of California has declared a state of emergency in multiple counties due to heavy rains that could lead to flooding, rockslides and mudslides," the advisory reads, noting that counties under emergency order include Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Shasta.
Evacuation orders are currently in place in some areas, and officials warn that essential services such as transportation, electricity, water, emergency response, and medical care could be disrupted as a result.
Canadian travellers are urged to monitor local updates, follow all directions from authorities and avoid high-risk zones.
The new travel warning follows several days of storms and heavy rainfall across Southern California, which left more than 50,000 people without power in the lead-up to Christmas. At least three people have died as a result of the extreme weather, according to BBC News.
While no travel bans are in effect and the overall risk level for the U.S. hasn't changed, the advisory highlights how quickly local conditions can shift — especially during extreme weather events.
It's also worth noting that earlier in 2025, Canada added another layer to the U.S. advisory related to longer stays. Canadians spending more than 30 days in the U.S. now need to be properly registered with U.S. immigration, or they risk being fined or denied entry during future visits.
If you're planning a trip stateside, especially to California, it's worth reviewing the advisory in full — and staying up to date as conditions evolve.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.