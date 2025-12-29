Quebec's January weather forecast is out & it's looking brrr-utally cold
Don't worry, there'll be plenty of snow, too! ❄️
If you thought December's mix of slush, snow and sudden cold snaps was tough, January 2026 is about to show you what a real Quebec winter looks like.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its January outlook for southern Quebec, and the month is shaping up to be dominated by bitter cold and relentless snowfall. After making it through December's chaotic weather, the province is now facing what could be one of the coldest Januaries in recent memory.
Like all of the Almanac's long-range predictions, this forecast is based on historical patterns, solar activity and atmospheric trends. And it suggests that while December kept us on our toes with constant weather changes, January is settling into a more consistent pattern. Unfortunately, that pattern involves freezing temperatures and heavy snow.
Here is what January looks like across the province:
January 1 to 8: Snowy periods with chilly conditions in the east, while the west gets flurries and frigid temperatures.
January 9 to 14: Flurries give way to sunny skies, and temperatures turn mild across the province.
January 15 to 21: Snowy periods return to the east with flurries in the west. Mild conditions continue.
January 22 to 27: Sunny weather transitions to rain and snow. Temperatures stay mild.
January 28 to 31: The month wraps up with sunny skies and cold temperatures.
The forecast paints a picture of relentless winter weather from start to finish. Unlike December's wild swings between rain, slush and snow, January is committing fully to the deep freeze. Expect consistently cold temperatures throughout the month, with snow being the dominant form of precipitation.
The Almanac's temperature outlook shows readings sitting at -9.5°C (1°C above average in the east, 2°C below average in the west). Precipitation is expected to hit 85mm on average, with 50mm above average in the east and 80mm below average in the west.
If you're planning any travel this month, whether for a ski weekend in the Laurentians or a drive to visit family, keep a close eye on weather updates and road conditions. January rarely gives us a break, and this year's forecast suggests it'll be even less forgiving than usual.
