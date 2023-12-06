These Are The Busiest Holiday Shopping Days To Avoid In Canada
Deck the halls, not the malls. 🛍️
Holiday season in Canada means busy stores, aisles swarming with shoppers, and long lines at every checkout. But knowing the right days to shop can make a big difference. Payment processor Moneris has released data on the busiest shopping days of 2023, revealing a roadmap to more peaceful purchasing and a way to bypass the chaos.
Shop smarter, not harder
Topping the list of days to avoid this month is Thursday, December 21. The day is predicted to be the busiest for both in-person and online shopping as people rush to finalize their gift purchases. Following closely are Monday, December 18, and Friday, December 22, both seeing a significant increase in shopping activity.
Being so close to Christmas, it's a crucial time for last-minute shopping and the rush is compounded by the fact that many consumers are already on holiday break or using their last days of leave to shop, leading to increased foot traffic in stores.
Surprisingly, this year's trend shows that weekends are less crowded. Unlike past years, none of the top ten busiest shopping days fall on a weekend. Mondays are particularly busy, hinting that many people are doing their shopping at the start of the week.
Online shopping crunch
Online shopping also sees a spike in December, with December 21 expected to be the busiest day for digital purchases. The 22nd is not far behind, accounting for nearly as many transactions. December 20 and 15 will also see high activity, suggesting that many shoppers are making last-minute online purchases or opting for the "buy online, pick-up in-store" option.
Moneris' data suggests that online shopping may be geared toward personal or non-holiday-related gifts, given the tight window before Christmas. So, if you were planning to snag a "just for me" gift, you're in good company.
Saturday swarms
For those wanting to avoid the rush, mid-week might be the best time to shop. Wednesdays and Sundays are generally quieter. According to last year's findings, Saturdays are often the busiest for apparel, household, and specialty stores.
For a crowd-free holiday shopping experience, the key lies in strategic planning. Whether it's clicking through online deals or strolling through less crowded aisles, the best gift you might give yourself this season is a stress-free shopping experience.