The Best Universities In Canada Were Ranked & 2 Montreal Schools Made The Top 5
A total of four Quebec-based schools ranked in the top 10.
Montreal has much to be proud of after not one, but two Montreal universities managed to make the top five in a recent ranking of the best universities in Canada.
Research Infosource Inc., a Canadian research, consulting, and publishing firm, released its annual ranking of Canada's Top 50 Research Universities and McGill University and the Université de Montréal (UdeM) ranked third and fourth, respectively for the best medical schools across Canada.
The ranking was determined based on measures such as total sponsored research income and research impact, with McGill University bringing in a total of $699,204 of research income this year. As for UdeM, the Montreal institution brought in a total of $660,041 of research income in 2023.
The University of Toronto ($1,341,082) was ranked first, while the University of British Columbia (UBC) ranked second, with a 2023 research income total of $737,129.
Additionally, both the Université Laval and the Université de Sherbrooke made the top 10, with a collective research income of $717,975 in 2023.
While McGill's standing was impressive, it managed to score even higher in Research Infosource's Research University of the Year. "Three universities gain Research Infosource’s designation of Research University of the Year in their category for their performance on a balanced set of input and output measures," the firm said.
The University of Toronto ranked first with a score of 96.9. Montreal's McGill University, which ranked third overall, managed to secure the second spot in this year's "winners circle," with a score of 88.1. As for UBC, the west coast university ranked third with a score of 78.1.
Wondering what other Canadian institutions made the cut? Here's the complete top 10 of the best research universities in Canada:
- University of Toronto
- University of British Columbia
- McGill University
- Université de Montréal
- University of Alberta
- University of Calgary
- Université Laval
- University of Ottawa
- McMaster University
- Université de Sherbrooke
