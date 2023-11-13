9 Montreal Christmas Markets To Add Some Sparkle To Your Holidays
The perfect place to get gifts or treat yourself to something special. ✨
As the holiday season twinkles into view, Montreal transforms into a winter wonderland, dotted with enchanting Christmas markets that add extra shine to festivities. You can stroll through magical illuminated villages and find unique gifts and items in time for the holidays, all while supporting local.
Montreal's Christmas markets are a lively showcase of homegrown talent, where artists and makers present sustainable alternatives to mass-produced items. You can bag one-of-a-kind gifts for your loved ones, knowing every purchase is a cheer for local creativity.
So, wrap up warm. Here are some of Montreal's most magical Christmas markets, where the joy of finding the perfect gift is matched only by the warm feeling of giving back:
Verdun Holiday Market
When: November 17 to 19
Where: Parc Arthur-Therrien and Auditorium de Verdun, 4110, boul. LaSalle, Verdun, QC
Reason to go: With over 90 local artisans, you can find a wide range of items, including handcrafted jewelry, artistic prints, homemade candles, and specialty food. It's an impressive collection of local talent, including unique accessories from Super Lacets and diverse food options like La Sauce MTL and Olive Pressée.
For those interested in jewelry, there's Pinky Mimosa and Ramona Lim Jewels, and for ceramic lovers, ateleï and Atelier Chaos offer lots of options. Brodé Serré will have something for knitting and needlecraft fans, while Atelier Ôsataï Inc. showcases skilled woodwork.
The market also caters to specific interests like pet products from Mouse's Closet for Pets, children's toys from Jeux Face4 Inc., and home decor from Bonsoir les bougies. For those focused on self-care and eco-friendly options, businesses like Bask Hour and Épicerie LOCO offer a variety of products.
Japanese Holiday Market
When: November 25 and 26, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 1700, rue Atataken
Reason to go: Unlike typical Christmas markets, this event offers a rare fusion of traditional Japanese culture with the festive atmosphere of the holiday season. Over a dozen vendors, including Kimono Yuki and Eliane Oba Ceramica, will provide an exclusive shopping experience. You can find everything from traditional Japanese attire to artisanal jewelry and exquisite ceramics, perfect for those seeking unique, high-quality holiday gifts.
The market is also a paradise for foodies, featuring a variety of Japanese dishes. Mabudachi offers a comforting bowl of simmered pork over rice and a secret menu of Japanese delicacies, while Nakamichi Ramen provides ready-to-eat and frozen ramen packs. You can top it all off with traditional sweets from KotoAn Wagashi and tea-based pastries from Chez Matcha Zanma.
AvH German Christmas Market
When: November 26
Where: Alexander von Humboldt German International School, 216, rue Victoria, Baie-D’Urfé, QC
Reason to go: The German Christmas Market at AVH School offers a unique experience, blending traditional German holiday vibes with a local touch. It's an ideal spot for anyone looking for something different this festive season. You can browse over 50 artisanal chalets filled with handmade ornaments and other artisanal goods — perfect for adding a unique flair to your holiday decor. Plus, the market offers a taste of Germany with a range of traditional dishes, sure to satisfy your holiday cravings.
Le Grand Marché de Noël
When: November 25 to December 31
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Reason to go: This hub of holiday cheer in downtown Montreal features over two dozen chalets brimming with local and regional artisans' work. The air is filled with the sweet smell of mulled wine and other delightful treats, creating a truly festive atmosphere. Plus, the market has an impressive lineup of over 61 exhibitors from Quebec, offering a wide array of unique and locally crafted items perfect for holiday gifting. There are also 150 free shows to catch, ranging from musical to theatrical performances to entertain you while you shop.
Indigenous Winter Market
When: November 25 and 26
Where: 2023, boul. Saint-Laurent
Reason to go: You'll find an impressive array of crafts, from intricately designed jewelry to expertly carved items. The market also offers a taste of Indigenous cuisine with an array of baked goods and other food. You'll not only get hold of handcrafted items but also contribute to the celebration of Indigenous arts and culture.
Le Village de Noël
When: November 30 to December 24
Where: Atwater Market, 138, ave Atwater
Reason to go: With over 54 exhibitors from Quebec, this market is a go-to for those looking for eco-friendly products crafted by local and regional artisans. This year the market will have an addition for families – the Kingdom of the Elves. Along with the popular open-air movie projections, the new activity offers an interactive adventure where visitors can look for a "Golden Cookie" recipe. The market has lots of entertainment planned, with over 90 free shows and musical acts.
Vegan Christmas Market
When: December 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Maison du développement durable, 50, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest
Reason to go: You can explore a vast selection of cruelty-free cosmetics and body care products, ensuring your beauty routine is ethically sound and environmentally friendly. The fashion and accessories section offers a chance to discover stylish, animal-friendly clothing and accessories, perfect for those who love fashion but also want to make ethical choices.
Admission to the event is free, and it even includes food samples, allowing you to taste and enjoy a variety of vegan offerings. The event also features exciting giveaways, making your visit not just a shopping trip but an adventure where you could win delightful vegan prizes.
Salon des métiers d'art du Québec (SMAQ)
When: December 7 to 17
Where: Palais des congrès, 1001, place Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Cost: $8 early bird; $10 door
Reason to go: This event is a celebration of local talent, featuring over 215 professional artisans, including many emerging artists. You'll have the chance to meet artisans in person, adding a personal touch to each piece you encounter or purchase.
SMAQ is a great place to find eco-friendly, durable, and high-quality items. Whether you're looking for unusual jewelry, toys, contemporary-designed tableware, or fashion accessories, the market offers a plethora of handcrafted items in limited editions, making your purchases unique and special.
Racines Holiday Market
When: December 10
Where: Ausgang Plaza, 6524, rue St-Hubert
Reason to go: The market features a diverse range of exhibitors like Raja Bijoux, Racines Fripes, Atelier Impress Mtl, Mim Leclerc - Artiste, and Vintage Villeray - Vêtements, offering everything from jewelry and art to vintage clothing and Creole cuisine. Don't miss out on specialties like Bayard Royal's rum cakes, Paqui Boutique's African fashion, or the unique wall keychains from JushoDesign. And, for families, a highlight is the opportunity to meet Tonton Noël in person.