This Magical Laval Christmas Market Has Free Hot Chocolate & Decorate-Your-Own Trees
Shop for gifts and nom on holiday treats. 🎄
As festive season draws near, Laval will undergo an enchanting transformation. A Christmas market is set to light up the shores of a local lake, offering a festive holiday gathering just a short drive from Montreal.
The Centre de la Nature in Laval will transform into a hub of holiday cheer for two weekends. From December 1 to 3 and 8 to 10, over 50 artisans will showcase their talents.
Well-manicured paths, curving around the lake, will be lined with charming Christmas booths, creating a picturesque marketplace where visitors can peruse unique products perfect for holiday gifting.
Holly jolly handmades & Yuletide yummies
The variety is extensive, from handmade jewelry by creators like Création Fish and Tocara to artisanal couture from Créations Manufique and Bagsak. Each weekend will feature different stalls, ensuring multiple visits offer something new.
Food is a big part of the Christmas Market experience, especially when it comes to traditional holiday treats. You can snack on gourmet offerings from 123 Crêpes, Au palais des mini-beignes, and Chocolats Léana, among many others.
People walk by artisanal booths at the Laval Christmas Market.Courtesy of La Ville de Laval.
Local farms and producers like Ferme Sarrazin and Fromagerie Terroir Bellechasse will bring the best of their harvest to the market. You'll find plenty of artisan cheeses, meats, and other delicacies to take home. The full list of participating creatives is available here.
Cheap & cheerful capers
But there's more to the market than just shopping and eating. The Halte Nordique grand tent will serve free hot chocolate – a perfect way to warm up after exploring the market. Visitors can write letters to Santa Claus, enjoy festive face painting, or even plant and decorate their own Christmas trees to take home.
People walking through the market decorated with light-up Christmas trees and a rustic "Tire d'érable" (maple taffy) station. Courtesy of La Ville de Laval.
The Bibliothèques de Laval will host activities in an igloo-shaped tent filled with books and interactive sessions, including circuit-making with Makey Makey and musical creations with modelling clay. Children and the young at heart can enjoy storytelling sessions with Bagatelle and Liselle, adding a sprinkle of fairy tale magic to the holiday experience.
A lakeside Christmas to remember
The Centre de la Nature is easy to reach by car or foot, with ample parking. Public transport options are also accessible, ensuring a hassle-free visit.
With hot chocolate in hand and the joy of decorating your own tree, there's no better way to embrace the magic of the season.
Laval Christmas Market
When: December 1 to 3 and December 8 to 10
Where: Centre de la nature, 901, avenue du Parc, Laval, QC