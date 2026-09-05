I road-tripped through one of Quebec's prettiest regions and it was surprisingly affordable

Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio

Emma Caplan-Fisher is a Sponsored Content Contributing Writer for Narcity Media's Studio. A writer and editor with over 10 years of experience in various content types and topics, she writes about local events and news, travel, the outdoors, health and lifestyle, and home, design and real estate. Emma also edits marketing content as well as fiction and non-fiction books. Her work has been featured in the Chicago Tribune, on Nexstar Media and on BobVila.com.