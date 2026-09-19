Canada's most beautiful village is 2.5 hrs from Montreal and it's magical in the fall
It's a dreamy spot for a fall road trip. 🚗🍁
If you're looking for a fall getaway filled with colourful leaves, historic buildings and adorable little shops, you don't have to travel far.
Just a short road trip from Montreal, you can visit a tiny Ontario village that looks like it was pulled straight out of an autumn storybook, with tree-lined streets, heritage architecture, and cozy shops and cafes.
Dubbed the "Jewel of the Rideau," Merrickville-Wolford is a small Victorian village in Ontario located on the banks of the Rideau River between Ottawa and Kingston that's steeped in history.
Merrickville was named "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" by Communities in Bloom in 1998, and when you visit, it's easy to see why.
The popular tourist spot boasts postcard-worthy streets, pretty architecture and tons of natural beauty, as well as a historic downtown that's packed with old-world charm. It's also home to more designated heritage buildings than any other village in Ontario.
The village dates back to the late 1700s and became an important industrial community before the Rideau Canal was completed. Today, you can wander the village's pretty streets and admire its preserved stone buildings while imagining what it looked like centuries ago.
While the village is stunning in any season, fall is a particularly lovely time to visit.
As the temperatures drop, the trees surrounding Merrickville burst into shades of red, orange and gold, creating a colourful backdrop for its historic streets.
You can easily spend an entire afternoon wandering around, popping into local shops and cozy cafes.
Walking through downtown Merrickville is like stepping back in time, with 19th-century stone buildings and streetscapes that reflect the era of Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in 1897.
The downtown area is filled with local boutiques, galleries, antique stores and businesses set in stunning heritage buildings.
You can browse handmade jewellery, home decor, crafts, artwork, specialty foods and other unique finds, and take home a memorable souvenir.
For the perfect autumnal experience, stop by the Wick Witch Apothecary, a candle store with a year-round spooky-season atmosphere that feels like you've wandered into a witchy little cottage.
You can also check out Pickle & Myrrh, a caramel shop whipping up seasonal treats, or find a cozy read at the Merrickville Book Emporium.
When you need a break from shopping, grab a warm drink at the Village Bean Coffee House and head outside to soak up the fall scenery.
Merrickville offers a variety of scenic trails perfect for hiking, cycling, and birdwatching. The Rideau Trail, a long-distance hiking trail, passes through the village and provides stunning views of the canal and surrounding countryside.
There are also plenty of parks around the village where you can take in the fall colours.
For a taste of local history, visit the Merrickville Ruins, a great spot to see fall foliage and discover the village's past.
The ruins are remnants of the village’s industrial past, including old mills and factories that once powered the local economy. The site offers picture-perfect autumn scenery, with ivy-covered stone walls, the serene waters of the Rideau River, and fall colours on full display.
If after all this wandering around you've worked up an appetite, you can stop at one of the village's restaurants or pubs, like the Goose & GridIron or the Iron Forge, for a cozy meal.
Merrickville is located about 2 and a half hours from Montreal, meaning you could visit the village as part of a day trip. If, however, you want to extend your visit, there are also plenty of inns and B&B's in town to choose from.
With its colourful parks, charming shops, historic architecture and waterfront setting, Merrickville makes for an idyllic fall escape.
If you want to escape the city and feel like you've wandered into an autumn storybook for the day, this little Ontario village deserves a spot on your fall bucket list.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.