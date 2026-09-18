Another province just adopted permanent daylight saving time — but what about Quebec?
The US is close to making the jump, too.
Manitoba just became the latest Canadian province to ditch the twice-a-year clock change.
Premier Wab Kinew announced Wednesday that the province will stay on daylight saving time permanently, meaning Manitobans won't be turning their clocks back this November 1 like the rest of the country.
"We heard from Manitobans loud and clear, no more changing the clocks in Manitoba," Kinew said in a statement, adding that the seasonal shift disrupts sleep and routines, particularly for families with young kids.
The decision follows a public survey this past May that drew nearly 72,000 responses. Of those, 92% said they wanted to end seasonal time changes altogether, and 58% specifically preferred sticking with daylight time year-round over reverting to standard time.
The province says it's now working with businesses and industry groups on the rollout, and cited a health analysis from Manitoba Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care concluding that scrapping the time change would be better for the population's health than keeping the status quo.
Who else has already made the jump
Manitoba now joins a growing list. British Columbia made its last seasonal clock change back in March, sticking permanently with daylight time. Alberta followed a few months later with what Premier Danielle Smith branded "Alberta Time," locking in the same summer setting year-round. Yukon made a similar move all the way back in 2020, and Saskatchewan has effectively skipped the seasonal switch for decades by staying on Central Standard Time all year instead of bouncing between zones.
The Northwest Territories has also confirmed it's ending the seasonal change on its end.
And back in July, the United States House of Representatives passed the Sunshine Protection Act in a 308-117 vote. The bill would lock the country into DST from March to November, year-round.
So what about Quebec?
Quebec, meanwhile, is still exactly where it's been for the past two years: thinking about it.
Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette launched a public consultation on the issue back in October 2024, and the results, published the following spring, were about as clear as Manitoba's: 91% of the roughly 214,000 respondents wanted to stop changing the clocks altogether, and close to three-quarters said they'd rather stick with daylight time year-round than fall back to standard time.
Despite that, Quebec has repeatedly said it's still studying the results and hasn't committed to a timeline for any legislation. When clocks moved forward again this past March, the province confirmed nothing had changed on its end, and officials have pointed to coordination with Ontario and New York as one factor slowing things down.
For now, unless something changes in the next few weeks, Quebecers should plan on turning their clocks back as usual come November 1.