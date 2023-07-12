Canada’s Safest Cities Were Ranked & Here’s Why Quebec Should Be Embarrassed
Ontario has a reason to brag…
The safest metropolitan areas in Canada were ranked and not a single city in Quebec managed to make the top 10. A new report published by Rental.ca indicated that Ontario has some of the safest urban areas in the entire country — with Barrie securing the top spot.
In fact, eight Ontario cities made up the top ten, proving that the eastern province is particularly secure. Rentola analyzed a number of different factors in order to compile the ranking of the safest cities including the number of citizens per police officer, crime severity, the amount of violent and non-violent crimes and the crime-solving rate, all based on a scale of one to 10.
Quebec City is the first spot in la belle province to make the list — ranking 11th overall with a safety index score of 6.29. Montreal followed right after with an overall safety index of 6.21.
Montreal received a score of 7.73 for violent crime rates in the city and a score of 1.93 for non-violent crime.
Saguenay, Quebec landed in the 16th spot with an overall safety index of 5.85. Gatineau (5.81) landed in 19th while Sherbrooke was ranked 22nd overall with a safety index of 5.66. Trois-Rivières was the final city in Quebec to make the cut, ranking 28th on the list with a safety index score of 5.48.
Wondering which other metropolitan areas across the true north are the safest? Here's the complete top 20 ranking of the safest cities in Canada:
- Barrie, Ontario — 7.13
- Brantford, Ontario — 7.00
- Guelph, Ontario — 6.84
- Toronto, Ontario — 6.63
- Saint John, New Brunswick — 6.46
- Belleville, Ontario — 6.43
- Windsor, Ontario — 6.42
- St. Catharines-Niagara, Ontario — 6.40
- Lethbridge, Alberta — 6.37
- Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ontario — 6.29
- Québec City, Quebec — 6.29
- Montréal, Quebec — 6.21'
- Hamilton, Ontario — 6.12
- Victoria, British Columbia — 6.12
- Regina, Saskatchewan — 6.10
- Saguenay, Quebec — 5.85
- Peterborough, Ontario — 5.85
- Vancouver, British Columbia — 5.81
- Gatineau, Quebec — 5.81
- Calgary, Alberta — 5.78
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.