11 current and former Canadiens players are on Cameo — Here's how much they charge per video
They range from $60 to $300.
Dropping a heavy chunk of change on Montreal Canadiens tickets is practically a rite of passage at this point. But for fans looking for something a little more personal than a seat in the upper bowl, there's another option worth knowing about.
Cameo is a platform where fans can buy personalized video messages directly from athletes, celebrities and public figures. And as it turns out, the Habs have a solid presence on it.
Last year, a handful of current players were taking bookings, including Brendan Gallagher, Patrik Laine and Jake Evans. Most have since gone quiet, with Evans being the notable holdout. Captain Nick Suzuki also has a registered account that remains inactive.
Here's who's available right now and what a video will cost you.
Jake Evans — $138 CAD
The most current name on this list, Evans is the only active Canadiens roster player still taking Cameo bookings. He has a perfect 5-star rating from 47 reviews, which says a lot about what fans are getting when they reach out.
Mike Weaver — $60 CAD
The former Habs defenceman is the most affordable option here and a good pick if you want a personalized message without spending a lot. He's new to the platform so reviews haven't come in yet, but at $60 the bar to entry is low.
Russ Courtnall — $62 CAD
A name that will ring a bell for fans who followed the team in the late 80s and early 90s. Courtnall suited up for both Montreal and Toronto during his career and is one of the more underrated bookings on this list at $62 with a perfect rating from 17 reviews.
Georges Laraque — $111 CAD
If you want someone who's going to bring genuine energy to a personalized video, Laraque is probably your best bet. The former enforcer has built one of the most active Cameo presences among hockey players, with 147 reviews and a 4.99-star average. Fans clearly keep coming back.
Nate Thompson — $61 CAD
The former NHL centre turned NHL Network analyst is one of the more affordable options on this list at $61. He's relatively new to the platform with a 2.33-star rating from 3 reviews, so the jury is still out
Kirk Muller — $90 CAD
Former Habs captain, Stanley Cup champion and current NHL coach, Muller is one of the better value bookings on this list at $90. His 5-star rating from 60 reviews speaks for itself.
John LeClair — $208 CAD
LeClair's time in Montreal was short before he became a household name in Philadelphia, but his Canadiens chapter is part of the story. He charges $208 and has a perfect 5-star rating from 57 reviews.
Chris Nilan — $180 CAD
Few players in Habs history have the kind of cult following Nilan does, and his Cameo presence reflects it. With 108 reviews and a 4.94-star average, he's one of the most active bookings in this group. Fans who grew up watching him play clearly haven't forgotten.
Mark Recchi — $136 CAD
A Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion with the Canadiens, Recchi is a solid mid-range option at $136. His 4.94-star rating from 47 reviews puts him among the more reliably reviewed names on this list.
Guy Carbonneau — $168 CAD
Three Stanley Cups, a Selke Trophy and one of the most respected defensive forwards to ever wear the CH. Carbonneau is available at $168 with a 4.91-star rating from 53 reviews, and honestly that feels like a reasonable price for what you're getting.
Larry Robinson — $303 CAD
The most expensive player booking on this list, and the most decorated. Robinson won six Stanley Cups as a player and two more as a coach, and he's widely considered one of the greatest defencemen in NHL history. At $303, it's a splurge, but his 4.97-star rating from 40 reviews suggests nobody who's pulled the trigger has looked back.
Honourable mentions
A few names on Cameo don't fit neatly into the player category but are worth flagging. Legendary Bell Centre announcer Michel Lacroix is available at $138 with a perfect 5-star rating from 73 reviews.
Longtime coach Scotty Bowman is also available. The nine-time Stanley Cup champ charges $208 and has racked up 148 reviews with a 4.96-star average, the highest review count in this entire group.