A TV series about Céline Dion's Quebec childhood is in the works — Here's what we know so far
"This series represents something deeply meaningful for our family."
Céline Dion's story is heading to television, and this time it has her family's blessing.
A drama series chronicling the early life of the Quebec music icon is in development under the working title Growing Up Dion, according to a new report from Deadline.
Dion's brother Jacques is producing, and the show draws from a book called "Dion, A Family Saga," written by her nephew Jimmy Dion. It marks the first time the family has formally supported a dramatized version of her childhood story.
Zoë Green, known for her work on Sirens and Carnival Row, is attached as showrunner, and the project is being developed by LA-based Diamant Rouge Entertainment and is currently being pitched to international buyers.
The series will focus on Dion's early years growing up in Charlemagne, Quebec, a small town about 25 kilometres northeast of Montreal, where she was the youngest of 14 children.
Her father Adhémar was a butcher and her mother Thérèse a homemaker, and the family was modest by any measure. Dion reportedly slept in a drawer as a baby to save money and grew up wearing hand-me-downs. However, music was always central to family life, and she performed publicly for the first time at age five at her brother Michel's wedding. By 12, she had co-written her first song with her mother and her brother Jacques, the very same brother now producing the series.
"This series represents something deeply meaningful for our family," Jacques said in a statement. "It captures the spirit, struggles, and love that defined our upbringing. We are proud to finally share this story with the world in a way that feels true to who we are."
Casting hasn't been announced, though who gets cast as Dion will inevitably become a talking point. The 58-year-old has been portrayed on screen before, by Valérie Lemercier in the 2021 French-language film Aline and by Christine Ghawi in the 2008 TV movie Céline.
Meanwhile, the performer's on-stage future is also promising despite her recent health issues. After being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022, a rare neurological disorder that forced her to cancel her Courage World Tour, she has gradually made her way back into the spotlight. Dion's performance at the Paris Olympics in the summer of 2024 was her first public show in four years, and a 16-date Paris residency at the Paris La Défense Arena is scheduled for the fall of 2026.
No network or premiere date has been announced for Growing Up Dion, but with the family directly involved and the project actively being shopped to international buyers, it appears to be moving with real momentum.