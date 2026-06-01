Brendan Gallagher says he's leaving the Montreal Canadiens: 'I'll be moving on'

He shed some tears during his latest interview.

Montreal Canadiens player Brendan Gallagher.

Aan emotional Gallagher told reporters his time in Montreal is done.

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Senior Writer

For over a decade, Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has been considered the heart of the team. But the 34-year-old's Habs tenure appears to be coming to an end.

On Monday, during the Canadiens' official end-of-year media availabilities and locker cleanout, an emotional Gallagher told reporters his time in Montreal is done.

"I'm so, so thankful and so fortunate to have spent as much time as I have here. The fans, right from day one, it's been truly a privilege to play in front of them. It's, it's an opportunity that not a lot of players get in the league," he said before announcing his departure.

"There's been ups and downs, but I, I don't have a single regret. It's pretty clear I'll be, kind of moving on here," he added, fighting back tears.

The Edmonton native was drafted by the Canadiens back in 2010 and played over 900 games with the club. He was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career late in the 2025-26 season.

And although the Habs advanced to the Eastern Conference Final (ultimately falling short to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games), Gallagher saw very little ice time this past postseason, suiting up for only three of Montreal's 19 postseason games.

When asked about his lack of playing time, he said, "I felt like I could have helped... I felt like, given the opportunity, I could have helped them out."

He has one year remaining on a six-year deal. But given his latest comments, he will likely be traded or have his contract bought out over the offseason.

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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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