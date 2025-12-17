Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Habs fans can win FREE game tickets at this pregame party near Centre Bell on Dec 20

Put these other Molson FANatic Saturday dates in your calendar.

Molson Export Canadiens Edition beer cans on a bar counter. Right: Canadiens de Montréal mural on the Bell Centre exterior in Montreal

Molson Export Canadiens Edition cans. Right: Canadiens mural at the Bell Centre

@molsonquebec | Instagram, Meunierd | Dreamstime
Editor, Studio

Heading to a bar to catch the Habs game is an iconic Montreal experience, and when it's a Molson FANatic Saturday party, there's even more for fans to look forward to.

Once a month, Molson teams up with a local bar just steps from the Bell Centre to host the ultimate pregame party, complete with trivia and prizes from 4–6 p.m.

Plus, the excitement ramps up with a special giveaway: One lucky guest will earn the chance to take part in the Molson Lucky Shot activation on the Bell Centre ice during an intermission, and five additional winners will score pairs of tickets to that night's Canadiens game.

Yep — finish your drink and pick up your coat because you have to head on down to join the fun IRL at the Bell Centre!

Even if you don't score the tickets, the party continues at the bar with the game on the big screen, plus merch and other prizes to be won. Then, after the match, you're already at the postgame celebrations.

The next Molson FANatic Saturdays party is December 20, at Château Champlain, when the Montreal Canadiens are taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The next event takes place on February 28 at Bar La Maisonnée, with another already confirmed for April 11 at Trois Monkeys. The March 21 venue is still to be confirmed, but you can stay up to date with all upcoming Molson FANatic Saturdays here.

MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.


