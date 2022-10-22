CBSA Jobs In IT Are Available Right Now & You Could Earn Up To $150,000 A Year
Pretty sweet salary, right? 💸
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is currently looking to fill IT positions in various locations across Canada and you could earn up to $150,000 per year. Additionally, as a federal employee, you'd also be eligible for a slew of sweet benefits, which entitles you to a health care plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave package.
The Information, Science and Technology Branch of the CBSA is on the hunt for candidates who will be able to support the management of Canada's border through "strategic development, application and oversight of information management, technology systems and the delivery of science services."
Candidates interested in this role must be able and willing to work within a team designing, developing, integrating and maintaining software, hardware and/or a network of systems. The position pays anywhere from $60,696 to $150,842.
In order to be eligible, applicants must have graduated from a two-year program of study with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or a specialty relevant to this particular position.
Various language requirements, secret security clearance and experience in providing technical analysis, support and control for software, hardware and/or network infrastructure are necessary for this role.
According to the job listing, a "pool of partially or fully qualified candidates may be established from this inventory and may be used to staff similar positions in various locations."
The deadline to apply is March 31, 2023.
CBSA — IT/IM
Salary: $60,696 to $150,842.
Company: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)
Who Should Apply: Candidates who graduated from a two-year post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or a specialty relevant to this particular position.
