Hundreds Of Quebec Doctors Made Over $1 Million Last Year — Here's What They Do
Some made over $2 million.🏥🤑
It pays to tend to the sick, but only if you're a doctor. Hundreds of Quebec doctors made over a million dollars last year, new data from the Régie de l'assurance maladie (RAMQ) shows. A handful even made over $2 million.
A RAMQ page published Tuesday lists all the doctors whose total compensation, including salaries, bonuses and other undefined "packages," topped $1 million in 2021. In total, there are 294 individuals on the list, including six whose compensation exceeded $2 million.
The page doesn't identify the doctors by name but does note their fields.
Diagnostic radiology and ophthalmology (the study of eye conditions) dominate the list with 88 and 81 entries, respectively, a total of four passing the $2 million mark.
Cardiology (34 entries); general surgery (10); general practice (22); psychiatry (nine); internal medicine (six); anesthesiology (five); orthopedic surgery (five); otorhinolaryngology (ear, nose and throat stuff) and "cervico-faciale" (head and neck) surgery (five); cardiovascular and thoracic surgery (three); pathology (three); plastic surgery (three); radio-oncology (three); neurology (two); nephrology (kidney stuff;* two entries); pediatrics (two); public health or preventative medicine (two) all appeared multiple times.
Allergy and clinical immunology, hematology, medical genetics, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pulmonology and urology all had one doctor on the list.
In 2020, there were 203 doctors with a total compensation of over $1 million. In 2019, there were 278.
*This article has been updated.
