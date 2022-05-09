Céline Dion Has Let Fans See Her Family Grow Through Peeks Into Her Personal Life (PHOTOS)
Here's a compilation of her photos of her family.
Superstar singer Céline Dion might be known for her forthcoming nature in interviews, but she rarely offers glimpses into her private life. Since she joined Instagram in 2015, she and her team have shared only a handful of photos of Céline alongside her family.
Most of those posts mark birthdays, holidays and anniversaries.
The pics nevertheless show the growth of Céline's family through the years.
The personal photos shared by members of her team are particularly delightful peeks behind the shimmering curtains of the singer's professional life.
And with throwback photos, Céline has let the public watch her three children, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson, grow up.
In her early days on Instagram, Céline seems to have treated the platform as a personal blog, sharing amateur photos of her family's activities.
Her Instagram became more polished over time. Now, many of the posts seem to come from professional photographers or members of her entourage. The few more casual shots are often some of the sweetest.
In recent years, most family shots have accompanied holiday greetings to fans. In 2017, she shared a video message from her children for Mother's Day.
In 2020, she shared before and after photos of Nelson and Eddy to commemorate the twins' 10th birthday.
Christmas pics have often involved some sort of adorable matching attire and poses in front of the tree.
Céline's latest candid family pic, for Mother's Day 2022, showed the family gathered around a small cake (is that red velvet?) with lit candles.
If history is any indication, we can expect the next Dion-Angélil portrait in October for the twins' birthday or Halloween.