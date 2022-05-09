Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
céline dion

Céline Dion Has Let Fans See Her Family Grow Through Peeks Into Her Personal Life (PHOTOS)

Here's a compilation of her photos of her family.

Senior Editor
Céline Dion.

Céline Dion.

Devina Browning | Dreamstime

Superstar singer Céline Dion might be known for her forthcoming nature in interviews, but she rarely offers glimpses into her private life. Since she joined Instagram in 2015, she and her team have shared only a handful of photos of Céline alongside her family.

Most of those posts mark birthdays, holidays and anniversaries.

The pics nevertheless show the growth of Céline's family through the years.

The personal photos shared by members of her team are particularly delightful peeks behind the shimmering curtains of the singer's professional life.

And with throwback photos, Céline has let the public watch her three children, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson, grow up.

In her early days on Instagram, Céline seems to have treated the platform as a personal blog, sharing amateur photos of her family's activities.

Her Instagram became more polished over time. Now, many of the posts seem to come from professional photographers or members of her entourage. The few more casual shots are often some of the sweetest.

In recent years, most family shots have accompanied holiday greetings to fans. In 2017, she shared a video message from her children for Mother's Day.

In 2020, she shared before and after photos of Nelson and Eddy to commemorate the twins' 10th birthday.

Christmas pics have often involved some sort of adorable matching attire and poses in front of the tree.

Céline's latest candid family pic, for Mother's Day 2022, showed the family gathered around a small cake (is that red velvet?) with lit candles.

If history is any indication, we can expect the next Dion-Angélil portrait in October for the twins' birthday or Halloween.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...