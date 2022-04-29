Céline Dion Shared An Emotional Update On Her Health
"It's going very slow and it's very frustrating for me."
In an emotional video message posted to social media, Céline Dion opens up about her ongoing struggle with muscle spasms, telling fans that it's taking "a lot longer to recover than [she] had hoped."
She's postponing European tour dates to 2023 as a result. Some shows, she said, would also be cancelled.
"The good news is that I'm doing a little bit better," Céline says, hesitantly. She added that she's consulting with doctors and taking medication, "but it's going very slow and it's very frustrating for me."
"I need to be in top shape when I'm on stage I honestly can't wait."
She conceded she's "just not there yet," her voice cracking slightly.
The québécoise superstar first disclosed the health issue in October 2021. At the time, the muscle spasms prevented her from participating in rehearsals for her Las Vegas residency, whose opening was also postponed.
In her video message on April 29, Céline sympathized with patient fans.
"I'm convinced you should be so fed up with all of this and waiting for so long. But all I can say is that I'm doing my very best to get back to the level I need to be."
She also thanked them for their messages of support on social media.
The video ended with a comment on the war in Ukraine.
"I also want to say that, like all of you, I stand with the people of Ukraine and I hope and pray that this war ends soon."
"Sending you all my love and prayers for peace."