Céline Dion Shared A Rare, Casual Family Photo For Mothers' Day & It's Adorable
She also posted a message for mothers in Ukraine.
Superstar chanteuse Céline Dion shared a rare family photo for Mothers' Day. The pic posted to social media shows Céline surrounded by her children, 21-year-old René-Charles and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.
The family casually gathers around a small cake with lit candles.
In the post caption, the singer said she dedicates this Mother's Day to women facing hardship as they protect and take care of their families.
"This Mother's Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children… and for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe... and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life," she wrote.
"We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families."
Céline has been outspoken about the war in Ukraine, repeatedly calling for peace and sending messages of support to the Ukrainian people.
The Mothers' Day post is her first since she announced the postponement of European tour dates to 2023 due to ongoing health issues. The singer has been suffering from muscle spasms that have kept her from performing.
"The good news is that I'm doing a little bit better," she told fans on April 29, adding that she's consulting with doctors and taking medication, "but it's going very slow and it's very frustrating for me.
"I need to be in top shape when I'm on stage. I honestly can't wait.
"I'm just not there yet."