From FREE to VIP: Where to party in Montreal during the 2026 Grand Prix
It's time to pop bottles (or not spend a dime).
It's that time of year again. Formula 1 fever is about to spread across Montreal, and so are the parties.
If this year's Grand Prix festivities feel slightly early, that's because they are. Starting in 2026, Canadian Grand Prix weekend has shifted from mid-June to late May, meaning the city kicks things off a little sooner than usual.
From Thursday, May 21 to Sunday, May 24, Montreal will be rocking with racing fans and people just looking for an excuse to let loose.
No matter which camp you're in (maybe both) we've rounded up the biggest parties popping up around town, from free to full-on VIP.
Maison Sports Illustrated
Where: Windsor Station, 1100 Av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal, QC
When: May 22 and 23
Price: Tickets from $101
Maison Sports Illustrated returns to Windsor Station for two nights of design-forward, high-energy entertainment at the centre of Grand Prix weekend.
Friday features WhoMadeWho, Saturday brings Diplo. Expect immersive art installations, premium hospitality, and a crowd of celebrities and tastemakers in one of Montreal's most stunning historic venues.
La Voûte
Where: La Voûte, 360 Rue Saint-Jacques, Old Montreal
When: May 21 to 24
Price: General admission from $25
Tucked inside a historic bank vault in Old Montreal, La Voûte is once again transforming into one of Race Week's most atmospheric party destinations, with four nights and four different experiences: Thursday's opening party features SARRA, Friday is hosted by Gaio St-Tropez, Saturday by Queen Miami, and Sunday's closing party is headlined by TheCode20.
Dinner is available earlier in the evening before things shift into full nightlife mode, with bottle service tables starting at $2,500 for those looking to go all out.
ABGE (Auberge Saint-Gabriel)
Where: 426Rue Saint-Gabriel, Old Montreal
When: May 21 to 24
Price: Tickets from $50
Montreal's oldest inn is back at it for Grand Prix weekend with four nights of parties, each with a different vibe.
Things kick off Thursday with Casa Del Arte featuring Gudfella, Del Arte, and Forrest. Friday brings Thomas H to the decks, Saturday welcomes Dubai-based DJ Pepelz, and Sunday closes things out with the Pole Position closing party.
There's also a multi-course F1 weekend dinner menu running May 22 to 24, with aged rib eye, lobster, and black truffle pasta for $195 per person.
Soubois
Where: Soubois, 1106 Maisonneuve Blvd W, Montreal, QC
When: May 21 to 24
Price: General admission from $75 (Sunday)
Soubois is back for Race Week with four nights in its signature underground forest setting.
The big draw this year is Sunday's closing night, where NFL superstar Tyreek Hill -- one of the fastest players in league history -- steps behind the DJ booth for what promises to be a high-energy finale to Grand Prix weekend.
Resident DJ Kiari opens the night. Earlier in the weekend, Soubois hosts additional nights with other DJs keeping the dance floor moving through the long weekend.
Palma
Where: Palma, 100 Rue Peel, Montreal, QC
When: May 20 to 24
Price: Contact venue
Griffintown's upscale dining and nightlife spot has a packed Grand Prix schedule this year. The highlight is May 20, when former F1 driver Valtteri Bottas hosts an intimate tasting of IHANA Wine, his personal winemaking project (only 5,000 bottles produced worldwide).
The rest of the weekend brings nightly DJ sets from Thursday through Saturday, plus a Sunday brunch party starting at 4 p.m. with the race broadcast live on six screens.
CGV Experience at Jean-Doré Beach
Where: Jean-Doré Beach, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC
When: May 22 to 24
Price: $250 (Friday), $350 (Saturday & Sunday)
New for 2026, the official Grand Prix experience at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve gets a major upgrade. Your ticket covers daytime access to the race site and a floating platform on Jean-Doré Beach with giant screens streaming live F1 sessions, plus evening concerts from some of Canada's biggest acts.
Simple Plan and Matt Lang headline Friday, Bryan Adams and Dean Brody take Saturday, and Alessia Cara closes out Sunday with The Beaches. Food, drinks, shaded lounges, and premium restrooms are all on site.
This Is House at the Grand Quay
Where: Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal
When: May 21 to 24
Price: Tickets from $17
Montreal electronic music non-profit This Is House takes over the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal for four nights of outdoor festival programming. The lineup builds through the weekend: BLOND:ISH opens Thursday, Matroda takes Friday, UK house heavyweight MK headlines Saturday, and Sunday closes with a Devault & Fallon b2b set alongside Croissound.
Each night includes supporting local and international acts. Four-day passes are available for the full run.
New City Gas
Where: New City Gas, 950 Rue Ottawa, Griffintown
When: May 23 to 25
Price: Tickets from $37
For sheer scale and star power, New City Gas remains the undisputed heavyweight of Grand Prix weekend.
The Griffintown mega-venue kicks off Friday with Nico de Andrea b2b Maxi Meraki, Kaytranada (DJ set), and Pauza. Saturday brings MAESIC, James Hype, and Dansyn, and Sunday's official post-race afterparty closes the weekend with Timmy Trumpet and Twinsick.
Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival
Where: Crescent Street, Montreal, QC
When: May 21 to 24, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Price: Free
A Grand Prix weekend institution dating back to 1999, the Crescent Street festival remains one of the most accessible and lively ways to soak up race weekend energy. Expect packed terrasses, driver appearances, autograph sessions, car displays, and DJs keeping things moving from late morning through the night. No ticket required.
India Rosa
Where: India Rosa (Plateau, Griffintown, and DIX30 locations)
When: May 21 to 24
Price: $180 per person
India Rosa is marking Grand Prix weekend across all three locations with the Spice Circuit, a premium sharing experience for two.
The spread includes a bottle of Pol Roger champagne, Indian-spiced oysters, and a surf-and-turf board with Quebec lamb, octopus, lobster, and shrimp, plus naan, rice, and a choice of cardamom crème brûlée or chai tiramisu.
The Griffintown location gets the full treatment, with DJ programming Thursday through Sunday and valet service Thursday to Saturday. The regular menu is available all weekend for those skipping the set experience.
The Pit Stop at Centre Eaton
Where: Centre Eaton de Montréal, Sainte-Catherine level (in front of Sephora)
When: May 20 to 24
Price: Free
A solid option for families or anyone looking to get into the Grand Prix spirit without spending a dime. The Pit Stop at Centre Eaton features F1 racing simulators, a timed Pit Stop Challenge, a Decathlon digital sports wall, photo booths, and an interactive games zone. It's low-key compared to the nightlife options on this list, but a fun way to kill some time downtown before the real festivities begin.
Bal Interdit: Soirée After Dark at the Ritz-Carlton
Where: The Ritz-Carlton Montreal, 1228 Sherbrooke Street West, Montreal, QC
When: May 22
Price: $1,000 per ticket
The most lavish ticket on this list, Bal Interdit takes over two floors of the Ritz-Carlton for a black-tie night built around the Seven Deadly Sins, with each space offering a different atmosphere.
Open bar all night, Laurent-Perrier champagne until 9 p.m., an Antonius Caviar station, gourmet food stations, live DJs, and immersive performances throughout.
Capacity is intentionally limited. Black tie required.