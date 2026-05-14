Canada just released a colourful FIFA World Cup loonie and you'll soon find it in your change
You might not want to spend it.
Keep an eye on your change this summer. A new loonie just dropped, and this one is hard to miss.
The Royal Canadian Mint released a FIFA World Cup 2026 commemorative $1 circulation coin today, marking the first time in tournament history that Canada is hosting matches on home soil. The coin was unveiled at BC Place in Vancouver, where Mint and FIFA officials took to the pitch for the occasion.
Designed by Canadian artist Glen Green, the reverse side of the coin is built around the top portion of the FIFA26 CAN maple leaf mosaic — a stadium-like arrangement of orange and red squares that evokes a crowd of fans coming together.
To the left sits the official FIFA World Cup 2026 emblem, while a soccer ball in motion appears to the right. Below it, "Toronto" and "Vancouver" are engraved as Canada's two host cities. Both "FIFA WORLD CUP 26" and "COUPE DU MONDE DE LA FIFA 26" run along the rim. The obverse features the effigy of King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.
Two versions have been produced: a colourized edition featuring the maple leaf mosaic in shades of orange and red, and a standard struck version with no colour. Three million coins in total are being minted, including two million colourized versions — and as of today, they're already being distributed.
"Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast will be able to hold this very special coin in their hands," said Vittorio Montagliani, FIFA Vice President and Concacaf President, at the unveiling. "It's a small object that carries a big story."
From June 11 to July 19, Toronto and Vancouver will together host 13 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. Canada's Men's National Team has also qualified for the tournament, giving Canadian fans their first-ever chance to watch their national team play on home soil at a World Cup.
Beyond everyday circulation, both the coloured and uncoloured versions of the coin are available in a five-coin commemorative set that also includes three 25-cent coins themed around Canada Welcomes the World, the official FIFA mascot, and The Match. Special wrap rolls of 25 coins are also available. More information can be found at mint.ca/soccer.