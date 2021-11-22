Cheetos Is Searching For Mac 'N Cheese Lovers To Be Part Of A New Campaign & It Pays $4K
All you have to do is eat and talk about Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese!
Any Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese lover currently has the chance to make some serious bank — and all you have to do is talk about it and eat it. That doesn't sound like the worst job ever, right?
Cheetos recently posted a casting call for two "Cheetos (Mis)Chief Officers" (CMOs) and it isn't your typical job description.
If selected, CMOs will get paid $4,000 to post about their mac 'n cheeses on Instagram and convert people to choosing Cheetos over other brands.
Basically, all you have to do is convince people around you to try the cheesy pasta in an original way and you get one heck of a compensation for doing so.
"CMOs might go big and replace everything in their kitchen with Cheetos® new, sexy macs, or they could offer the last person to text them a hot bowl of Cheetos® Mac 'n Cheese delivered to their door," the listing reads.
To apply, you must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident and over the age of 19.
While no acting experience is necessary, the cheesy company says you must still be "outgoing and comfortable filming yourself for social media."
You'll also have to fill out an application and send in a video explaining your unusual plan to turn people into Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese lovers just like you before November 29.*
If selected, you must be available for a virtual interview on December 2 and a short call on December 10. You will then have to create two posts and two Instagram stories and publish them between December 15 and January 15.
In addition to the $4,000 salary, CMOs will also receive promotional gifts from the brand and the company will provide all the boxes of mac 'n cheese you need to execute your plan.
* This article has been updated.