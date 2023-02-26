Chelsea Handler Was Spotted Skiing In Whistler For Her Birthday & Repped The Canadian Flag
Talk about the best birthday tradition!
Chelsea Handler completed her annual birthday tradition by skiing down the slopes of Whistler Blackcomb in a strapless bikini this past weekend and it's safe to say that Handler is living her absolute best life.
In a video posted to Handler's Instagram page, the quick-witted and cannabis-loving comedian can be seen effortlessly skiing the slopes in nothing more but a tuque, ski goggles, socks and a bikini repping both the Canadian and American flags.
The clip, which is accompanied by Eminem's 'Without Me' shows Chelsea taking a mountain top toke and if that isn't the best way to celebrate turning 48 years old, we don't know what is.
During Handler's visit to the true north earlier this year, she admitted that she loves adventure and a good adrenaline rush. "When you're naked on a ski mountain, which I do annually to celebrate my independence and singledom and whatever else I'm celebrating," the comedian told ET Canada.
Luckily, she doesn't get cold. "When you're naked skiing it's not really that cold because you're filming and you just forget about it all, so it's not as bad as people think, and I love the cold."
Last year, Chelsea skied down Whistler-Blackcomb in nothing but U.S. and Canada flag pasties, so we commend her effort at changing things up every year when it comes to her limited skiing ensemble.