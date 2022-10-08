Jimmy Kimmel Apologized To Canada After Convincing Keanu Reeves To Become A US Citizen
Kimmel even offered to marry Keanu.
Jimmy Kimmel is in hot waters with Canadians after trying to poach the country's very own, Keanu Reeves. The John Wick actor paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week to discuss the latest release of his comic book, BRZRKR. However, the convo quickly turned when Kimmel tried to convince Keanu to become a U.S. citizen.
During the interview, Kimmel pointed out that while Keanu now lives in the United States, he's never applied for U.S. citizenship...that is until now.
"You live here now, right?" Jimmy asked Keanu.
"I do, yeah, I've been living here since 1985," Reeves said. Jimmy then took a moment to call out Keanu for his lack of U.S. status and Kimmel came prepared.
When the late-night talk show host asked Keanu if he'd be interested in even becoming a U.S citizen, Keanu was definitely on board. "Yeah, man. Why not?" Reeves said.
It was at this very moment that Kimmel took out a stack of forms and documents that Keanu could fill out in order to apply for naturalization. We weren't lying when we said Kimmel came prepared, eh?
Kimmel even offered to marry Keanu to make the transition an easy one. ""I discussed this with my wife. You and I could get married, if you wanted to," Jimmy hilariously offered.
Considering how much of a national treasure Keanu Reeves is in Canada, Jimmy quickly apologized to Canadians for trying to steal the actor from us.
"You'd be a welcome addition to this nation. And apologies to Canada," Jimmy Kimmel said.
Although Keanu is keen on becoming a U.S. citizen — he made it clear he wouldn't ever give up his Canadian citizenship. Phew!