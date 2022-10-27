Matthew Perry Dissed Keanu Reeves In His Memoir & He’s Getting All The Heat
That wasn't very Canadian of him! 😬
Matthew Perry is in hot waters after saying some not-so-Canadian things about fellow actor, Keanu Reeves. The Friends star, who just so happened to be raised in Ottawa, is set to release his newest memoir, Friends, Lovers & The Big Terrible Thing next week and he's already stirring the pot.
In a recent sneak peek shared with the media, Perry had some choice words to say about Keanu, who is often regarded as a Canadian treasure. In his memoir, Matthew reflected back on the deaths of several Hollywood actors, which was seemingly the perfect opportunity for him to throw some major shade toward Reeves, PageSix first reported.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
"Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" Matthew Perry wrote.
Whaaat? Well, the madness didn't stop there. Perry went on to throw yet another dagger Keanu's way. Later in the book, Matthew discussed learning about fellow comedian, Chris Farley's death, which prompted him to share that it should have been Reeves who died instead.
"I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out," the actor said. "Keanu Reeves walks among us."
Perry's harsh words toward the John Wick actor prompted him to get all the smoke – and rightfully so! Many fans were quick to take to Twitter to share their thoughts on Matthew coming for Keanu and they weren't having any of it.
\u201cThe world teaming up to annihilate Matthew Perry in defense of Keanu Reeves\u201d— Sven (@Sven) 1666824017
\u201cMatthew Perry: I\u2019m going to bash Keanu Reeves. \n\nEveryone:\u201d— human jordan (@human jordan) 1666840877
\u201cKeanu Reeves is widely regarded as a national treasure because of his kindness, empathy, and talent, whereas Matthew Perry is known for his pill addiction and playing the unfunniest character on a show full of unfunny characters.\n\nCould he BE any more bitter?\u201d— The Fourteenth\u2019s Bearded Seat (@The Fourteenth\u2019s Bearded Seat) 1666819296
\u201cMatthew Perry - spends $9 million on his own sobriety, whines about it in a book.\nKeanu Reeves - spends untold millions on secret foundation that funds paediatric health care, tells nobody.\u201d— kingy (@kingy) 1666823757
Following the immense backlash that Perry has been facing, the actor issued a statement to PEOPLE — apologizing to Keanu. "I'm actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead."
While his apology still leaves us very confused, we're glad Perry could muster up the last bit of Canadian in him to say sorry.
