Cineplex is bringing back $5 movies — and cheap popcorn is part of the deal
Cheapy Tuesdays are actually cheap again.
If you've been looking for an excuse to actually go to the movies instead of scrolling through Netflix for 45 minutes, Cineplex just gave you one.
On Monday, the Canadian theatre chain announced that it's bringing back its popular $5 Tuesdays promotion. To be clear, that's $5 per movie ticket and $5 for a small popcorn every single Tuesday for the next several weeks.
However, the promotion is not permanent.
The $5 deal runs from January 20 to February 24, which means you've got six consecutive Tuesdays to take advantage of it. If you do the math, that's six chances to see a movie and grab popcorn for just $10 total, which is less than what you'd pay for a single regular-priced ticket at most theatres nowadays.
How the deal works
Every Tuesday during the promotion period, general admission tickets are $5. Small popcorn is also $5. If you want to upgrade your ticket to a premium experience like IMAX or UltraAVX, you can do that for an additional cost on top of the $5 base ticket.
For context, regular Tuesday admission at Cineplex is typically around about $8.68 for Scene+ members or around $9.50 for non-members before tax, depending on location and film. Premium formats (like IMAX or 3D) cost more. Meanwhile, a regular popcorn usually runs you back around $9.
The promotion applies to any movie playing that day, so whether you're catching up on awards season films or seeing something new, you're covered.
When and where to get it
The deal is available at participating Cineplex locations, which includes theatres across Montreal and Quebec. You can check what's playing and get your tickets through the Cineplex website or app.
With regular movie tickets now costing upwards of $15 to $20, depending on the theatre and format, $5 Tuesdays is a pretty solid deal, especially if you're the type who can't watch a movie without shovelling popcorn into your face.
The promotion starts Tuesday, January 20 and runs through Tuesday, February 24.