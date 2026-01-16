This Montreal park with Disney vibes has transformed into an ethereal winter wonderland
The snow-covered version only lasts a few more weeks! ❄️
You don't need to catch a flight to experience something straight out of a Disney movie — Montreal has its very own enchanted garden, and right now it's transformed into an ethereal winter wonderland that looks like it's been pulled from one of Frozen or Moana's most magical scenes.
Last year, Parc Jean-Drapeau unveiled a spectacular new attraction to mark the 25th anniversary of the Mosaïcultures internationales de Montréal, and while these living sculptures dazzled visitors all summer, they've taken on an entirely new personality under January's blanket of snow.
Nestled in the Jardins des Floralies on Île Notre-Dame, three giant horticultural sculptures — plus several complementary works — stand like frost-covered sentinels in the winter landscape, completely free for anyone brave enough to bundle up and explore.
These artworks were created with nearly half a million flowers and plants, designed to blend nature, art and storytelling. Now, during their first winter, they've become ghostly beautiful forms dusted with snow, with their botanical features frozen in time like something from a fairytale.
The most iconic sculpture is Mother Earth — a towering 11-metre figure of a peaceful woman whose cascading greenery hair is now crowned with icicles and frost. Her palm, which holds a flowing waterfall in summer, now cradles pristine snow that catches the winter sunlight.
The iconic Mother Earth sculpture transforms into a winter goddess.Parc Jean-Drapeau
The show-stopping centrepiece originally debuted in the 2013 Mosaïcultures exhibition, where it won multiple international awards.
According to Parc Jean-Drapeau, the sculpture conveys "the cycle of life and the generosity of nature" — a message that feels especially poignant when you see her weathering Montreal's harsh winter.
With her now-frozen botanical features and peaceful expression half-hidden by snow, Mother Earth gives off major ice queen vibes, looking like she could be Te Fiti's winter sister or a lost attraction from Walt Disney World's EPCOT that somehow wandered north.
Nearby, you'll find The Man Who Planted Trees, a tribute to the Oscar-winning animated short film of the same name. Composed of over 100,000 plants, the sculpture portrays a shepherd planting life back into arid land — though right now, he appears to be patiently waiting under his snowy coat for spring's return.
Parc Jean-Drapeau says it "illustrates the positive impact one individual can have on their environment. It celebrates hope, perseverance and respect for nature."
Visitors bundled in their warmest coats should also look out for six pairs of abstract sculptures known as the "YY," inspired by Parc Jean-Drapeau's logo and its Expo 67 roots.
They're spread out across Sainte-Hélène and Notre-Dame islands, designed to symbolize "unity, collaboration and the spirit of friendship" — and right now, they serve as striking waypoints in the snowy landscape.
The entire Mosaïcultures garden becomes an ethereal winter wonderland.Parc Jean-Drapeau
The Mosaïcultures remain on display in the Jardins des Floralies throughout the year, transforming with each season to offer different perspectives on the landscape.
While most visitors flock to see these sculptures during their summer bloom from late June through early September, there's something surprisingly beautiful about experiencing them in their winter dormancy.
The snow and ice formations add unexpected details, and the muted winter palette gives the entire garden a dreamy, otherworldly atmosphere you won't find during any other season.
The sculptures create dramatic silhouettes in the snowy landscape.Parc Jean-Drapeau
The snow-dusted forms and crystalline beauty create a completely different kind of magic — one that feels like stepping into a real-life snow globe or the set of a winter fairytale.
So, bundle up, bring a thermos of hot chocolate, and discover why these Disney-like sculptures might actually be at their most enchanting when they're wearing their winter coats.
Mosaïcultures
Price: Free
When: pen daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: Jardins des Floralies, Île Notre-Dame, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: While everyone else is waiting for summer to see these sculptures "at their best," you can experience them in their stunning winter transformation right now.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.