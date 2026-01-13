Montreal's free downtown slide park is back with 6 refrigerated snow hills

It's open until March 🛷

People enjoying Glissades Gamelin in downtown Montreal.

Glissades Gamelin will reopen to the public on January 16 for its third season.

Winter in Montreal just got a lot more fun, and you don't even need to leave downtown to enjoy it.

The city's popular urban slide park at Place Émilie-Gamelin is back for another season, transforming part of the Quartier Latin into a winter playground with six refrigerated tracks, free equipment, and a heated chalet to warm up in between runs.

Glissades Gamelin will reopen to the public on January 16 for its third straight season. The outdoor slide spectacle runs through March 8, giving Montrealers nearly two months to make the most of the city's longest season without spending a dime.

Three slopes, four sports

This year's setup features the same three slopes that made the park a hit last winter, each catering to different skill levels and thrill tolerances.

La Mollo offers a gentle, easygoing descent for anyone looking to take it slow or test the waters. La Yolo cranks up the speed for those chasing an adrenaline rush. And La Fomo brings the competition with four side-by-side sledding lanes built for racing.

But it's not just about sledding. The park encourages visitors to try their hand at snowskating, snow scooters, beginner snowboards, and traditional sleds — all of which are available to borrow for free on-site.

Helmets are also provided, though supplies are limited, so it's worth showing up early if you want to guarantee a full setup.

Warm up at the chalet

After a few runs down the slopes, you can head to L'Après-Glisse, the heated chalet where Café Tranquille serves up hot drinks and snacks to help you recharge.

The chalet provides a cozy spot to take a break, meet up with friends, or just soak in the winter vibes without freezing your face off.

When to go

Located near the Esplanade Tranquille's refrigerated rink, Glissades Gamelin is open throughout the week with extended hours on weekends:

  • Wednesday to Friday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Extended hours during spring break

The park is designed for all ages, whether you're a winter sports veteran or someone who hasn't been on a sled since childhood. Kids, teens, and adults looking to feel like kids again are all welcome.

For more details, you can check out Glissades Gamelin's Facebook page.

Glissades Gamelin

Price: Free

When: Until March 8

Address: 1500 Rue Berri, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: For anyone still debating whether to embrace winter or just hibernate until spring, this might be the push you need to get outside. Six refrigerated hills, free gear, and a warm chalet in the heart of downtown is hard to beat.

Glissades Gamelin website


  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

