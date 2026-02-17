Quebecers who bought prepaid gift cards could get money in a new class action settlement
You could be eligible for a payout of up to $100.
We've all been there: someone doesn't know what to get you for your birthday or the holidays, so they hand you a prepaid Visa or Vanilla gift card instead.
Turns out, if you bought one of those cards in Quebec over the past few years, you might be owed money.
A $5.5 million class action settlement has been reached with Peoples Trust Company over how activation fees were displayed on prepaid gift cards like Vanilla, Perfect Gift, and prepaid American Express cards sold across the province.
If you purchased one of these cards anywhere in Quebec between May 9, 2019, and February 11, 2026, you could be eligible for a payout of up to $100.
What was the problem?
The class action alleged that the activation fees charged on these prepaid cards weren't displayed clearly enough on the packaging, potentially misleading consumers about the true cost.
For example, a card might prominently display "$50" on the front, but the activation fee — which could be several dollars — appeared in much smaller print.
Peoples Trust has agreed to the settlement without admitting any wrongdoing. As part of the agreement, the company has also voluntarily changed how it displays pricing on prepaid card packaging going forward. Activation fees will now be shown in a font size equal to or greater than the card's face value.
How much money can you get?
Each person who files a valid claim will receive an equal share of the settlement fund, which works out to between $3 and $100 per person, depending on how many people submit claims.
You'll only receive one payment regardless of how many prepaid cards you bought during the time period.
If the number of claimants results in payments less than $3 each, no payments will be issued, and the money will go to charities approved by the court instead.
How do you file a claim?
You can't file a claim just yet. The Quebec Superior Court still needs to give final approval to the settlement at a hearing scheduled for March 16, 2026, at 9:15 a.m.
If the settlement is approved, claim forms and instructions will be posted on the settlement website at QuebecPrepaidCardSettlement.com.
You don't need to have a receipt or proof of purchase to file a claim, but you will need to confirm that you bought one of the eligible prepaid cards in Quebec during the class period.
Important deadlines
- March 16, 2026: Final approval hearing
- March 16, 2026: Deadline to opt out or object to the settlement
If you want to exclude yourself from the settlement (to pursue your own lawsuit) or object to the terms, you must do so by March 16. For more information, visit the settlement's website or contact the class action lawyers at LPC Avocats.