Snow is already falling in parts of Quebec and these areas could get up to 10 cm this week
What about Montreal?
It's only the first week of October, but if you've stepped outside lately, you've probably noticed that the air has a certain bite to it.
Temperatures across Quebec are sitting slightly below seasonal norms right now. And while some parts of the province have yet to hit peak fall foliage, the first snowflakes of the season are already on the way for others.
According to a new weather forecast from MétéoMédia, a few areas could see up to 10 cm of snow between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
Where the snow could fall
The heaviest snow is expected in the Réserve faunique des Laurentides and along Route 175, between Quebec City and Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean. Those areas could get between 5 and 10 cm by Tuesday morning, with slightly higher amounts possible at higher elevations.
Elsewhere, it'll be more of a slushy mix. Wet snow showers are possible in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, the Laurentians, the Eastern Townships and Beauce, sometimes mixed with rain.
MétéoMédia meteorologist Kevin Cloutier explained that the snow is being driven by a cold air mass moving in behind a low-pressure system. He said the mercury should drop as early as Monday evening, with temperatures approaching the freezing mark overnight in areas like Parent, the Upper Laurentians and the mountainous parts of the Eastern Townships and Beauce.
The good news, if you're not quite ready for winter, is that temperatures should hover slightly above 0°C, so the snow may not stick around on the ground for long.
That said, it could still make for some slippery roads, so if you're driving through any of those areas Tuesday morning, take it easy.
Some places have already seen snow
Believe it or not, Quebec has technically already had its first snowfall of the season.
The province's first flakes fell on September 7 in Pingualuit, in Nord-du-Québec, a few days ahead of the usual average of September 11.
And on Monday morning, Val-d'Or got its first dusting of the season too, three days earlier than average. That's notably early compared to the last couple of years, when the region didn't see its first snow until October 23 in 2024 and October 25 in 2025.
What about Montreal?
Montreal isn't in the path of this week's snow, so you can put the shovel down for now.
But don't get too comfortable. According to MétéoMédia, most parts of the province, including the greater Montreal area, typically see their first snowfall by the end of October.
In other words, winter is coming, and it's probably coming sooner than you'd like.
And while you're mentally preparing, it might be a good time to start thinking about booking that winter tire appointment. In Quebec, winter tires are mandatory from December 1 to March 15.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.