Cole Sprouse Revealed The Adorable Way He Started Dating Québécoise Model Ari Fournier
"It was practically like a handshake agreement."
Actor Cole Sprouse recently sat down with Alex Cooper on her podcast "Call Her Daddy" for a wide-ranging discussion about the turmoil of childhood fame, the follies of adulthood, and, as Narcity Québec reports, his romantic life, including his two-year relationship with model and Montreal native Ari Fournier.
"I've never experienced this level of compatibility," Sprouse said of his romance with Fournier.
"She's my best friend. We get along so well. We do everything together."
The courtship wasn't immediate, though. Sprouse said when he met Fournier through friends of friends she was five years into a relationship.
He described an instant connection during their second meeting two years later.
"I was having a party at my house she came through and we started talking and joking." As the party dwindled, he said they found themselves alone and locked in conversation.
That evening marked the beginning of their romantic relationship. "It was practically like a handshake agreement," Sprouse said. "From that moment on we didn't stop spending every day with one another."
He credits Fournier for his sobriety and subsequent financial and career success.
"As a consequence of our relationship, my life has just improved."
"When the private sphere is locked in, everything else comes from that foundation. It's in no small part thanks to her."
Photos of the pair holding hands in Vancouver in 2021 first led to relationship buzz. Sprouse said on "Call Her Daddy" that their initial spark hasn't diminished.
It's been two years and some change and it's felt like a fucking week. It's incredible."