Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime projected to win riding
Conservative leader projected to win riding
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher
Writer
Oct 05, 2026, 8:33 PM
The Canadian Press decision desk is projecting Conservative Party of Québec Leader Éric Duhaime will win his riding of Bellechasse, south of Quebec City.
Duhaime has been leader of the party since 2021.
This is the first time Duhaime has been elected to office.
It is also the first time the Quebec Conservatives have elected a member to the Quebec legislature since 1935.
Duhaime previously worked as a political aide in Ottawa with the Bloc Québécois in the 1990s.
He later went to work with former Canadian Alliance Party leader Stockwell Day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.
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