Here is the latest news from the Quebec election
Voters in Québec's 127 ridings headed to the polls Monday in an election that could change the party in power.
The Coalition Avenir Québec had won majority governments in the last two elections, but polls heading into this vote suggested the separatist Parti Québécois was in the driver's seat.
Here's the latest on the race (All times Eastern):
9:14 p.m.
Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard has won the Orford riding in the province's Eastern Townships region.
This was Milliard's first election as leader and his first attempt at winning a seat in the Quebec legislature.
The pharmacist turned politician was acclaimed as leader of the Quebec Liberals in February.
_
9:02 p.m.
Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal has won her Montreal-area riding of Mercier.
Ghazal was a founding member of the left wing sovereigntist party in 2006, alongside Françoise David and Amir Khadir.
She first entered the legislature when she won the riding in 2018 and she was re-elected in 2022.
-
8:42 p.m.
The Canadian Press decision desk is projecting the Parti Québécois will form the next government in Quebec.
It is unclear if the government will be a majority or minority.
_
8:24 p.m.
Conservative Party of Québec Leader Éric Duhaime has won his riding of Bellechasse, south of Quebec City.
Duhaime has been leader of the party since 2021.
It the first time a member of Quebec's Conservatives has been elected to the legislature since 1935.
-
8:15 p.m.
The mood is festive at the PQ headquarters in Montreal.
The party jumped out to an early lead in several seats as the initial tallies came in.
Many supporters are decked out in blue and white and candidates are pumping up the crowd with speeches.
_
8 p.m.
The polls have closed in the Quebec election.
Securing a majority government requires winning 64 out of the 127 seats in the legislature.
When the election was called, the CAQ held 79 seats, the Liberals had 18, Québec solidaire 11 and the PQ held seven seats. There were nine Independents and one Conservative.
_
7 p.m.
A boisterous group of protesters gathered outside the PQ's main watch party in Montreal as voting entered its final hour.
They chanted slogans critical of police, racism, transphobia and what the PQ's plans to separate would mean for First Nations.
Security was tight with several police officers keeping watch over the crowd.
_
5:11 p.m.
With only a few hours left to vote, Élections Québec pegged the preliminary voter participation rate at slightly over 45 per cent.
Roughly 66 per cent of eligible voters ended up casting ballots in the last two provincial elections.
Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.