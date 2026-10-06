Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard projected to win seat

Quebec Liberal leader wins seat
Quebec Liberal leader wins seat
Quebec Liberal Party leader Charles Milliard speaks to media after casting his ballot on election day in North Hatley, Que., on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

The Canadian Press decision desk is projecting Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard will win the Orford riding in the province's Eastern Townships region.

This was Milliard's first election as leader and his first attempt at winning a seat in the Quebec legislature.

The pharmacist turned politician was acclaimed as leader of the Quebec Liberals in February.

He replaced former federal cabinet minister Pablo Rodriguez who resigned as party leader last December.

An art lover, Milliard has served on the board of directors of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra and the TransAmérique Festival.

He was born in 1979 in Lévis, on the south shore of Quebec City. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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