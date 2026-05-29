You can save up to 10% on any Air Canada flight right now with this Costco hack

You can get a $1,000 flight for $895.

A Costco store. Right: An Air Canada plane.

The listing is live on costco.ca now.

Marek Uliasz| Dreamstime, Erman Gunes| Dreamstime
Contributor

Travelling ain't cheap these day. But f you have a summer trip on the horizon and want to save a few bucks, there's a Costco find worth knowing about before you book.

The retailer is currently selling discounted Air Canada e-gift cards through its website, which can be used toward flights, vacation packages, seat selection fees and other travel extras on any route the airline serves. It's not a flashy deal, but for anyone already planning to fly Air Canada, it's a straightforward way to pay less for the same travel credit.

Here's how the pricing breaks down: a $500 Air Canada e-gift card is going for $449.99, while a $1,000 card is listed at $894.99. That works out to roughly 10% in savings either way.

A few things worth knowing before you buy. The cards are delivered digitally and are non-refundable, so make sure you're committed to using them before checking out. When booking a new trip, you can use up to two gift cards as forms of payment, as long as they cover the full cost of the ticket. For changes or add-ons to an existing reservation, only one form of payment is accepted at a time.

Since the cards aren't tied to a specific destination or travel window, they're flexible enough to use whenever your plans come together. The listing is live on costco.ca now.

This story was inspired by the article "This little-known Costco travel hack can save you up to 10% off Air Canada flights" which was originally published on Narcity.


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