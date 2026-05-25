Katy Perry witnessed an emergency on a flight from Montreal and is now praising Air Canada
"I was so impressed with the level of attentiveness and quick action from the crew."
After travelling to the edge of space last April as part of an all-female crew aboard a Blue Origin rocket, Katy Perry knows a thing or two about dangerous flights.
The pop singer found herself in another scary situation up in the air last week.
Perry, who is in a romantic relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was aboard Air Canada flight AC779 from Montreal to Los Angeles on May 23 when a passenger onboard suffered a sudden medical emergency.
Rather than complaining about the ordeal, Perry took to X to commend the crew for how they handled it.
"I was so impressed with the level of attentiveness and quick action from the crew that I just want to highlight the level of professionalism and consideration they had for the passenger," she wrote.
Perry added that the situation was resolved before landing and that everyone on board was okay by the time the plane touched down in L.A. Air Canada replied in the comments, saying it would pass her kind words along to the crew: "We are sure they will be more than happy to see this."
As for what Perry was doing in Montreal in the first place, it doesn't take much guessing. She and Trudeau have been spending significant time in the city since the relationship became public last summer, when the two were first spotted together at Le Violon, an intimate restaurant in the city. Things have only gotten more serious since then.
The couple went public in Paris last November for Perry's 41st birthday, hit Coachella together in April, and Perry has made no secret of how she feels about her Canadian boyfriend.
During a recent Stationhead livestream, she gushed about Trudeau at length, at one point calling him "the love of my life" and revealing she'd given him the nickname "Trudaddy." "I can't stop looking at him, he makes me so happy," she said. "You got me giggling like a schoolgirl."
Meanwhile, Montreal fans could be seeing her around more often as Trudeau takes up a new residence in a swanky part of town. According to land registry documents obtained by Narcity Quebec, Canada's former PM has purchased a $4.3 million home in Montreal's Outremont borough back in February.