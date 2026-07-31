Costco just recalled these popular snacks in Canada, and you can get your money back
Check your pantry.
Costco shoppers who've stocked up on sweets lately might want to double check what's in their cart.
Two separate recalls landed on July 29, covering items sold at Costco Business Centres across Canada, and both come with a path to getting your money back.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy Bars
The concern here is allergen-related. Certain Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy Bars (Costco item #5605001) may contain undeclared pistachio, which poses a real risk for anyone with a pistachio allergy or severe sensitivity. The affected bars were sold at Costco Business Centres and on CostcoBusinessCentre.ca between February and July 2026.
Recalled Oreo bars sold at Costco.Costco
This ties into a broader, Canada-wide recall of Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo bars, though Costco specifically points out that only its 12x38g case format is affected. If you've got one at home, here's what to check.
For the case of chocolate bars:
- UPC: 0 61200 01444 0
- Lot codes and best-before dates: OEC3854844 and OEC3854845 and OEC3854846, all dated 2026 NOV 27; OEC3860215 and OEC3860216, both dated 2027 JAN 5
That info is printed on the back of the case.
For the individual 38-gram bars:
- UPC: 0 61200 01445 7
- Same lot codes and best-before dates as above
On individual bars, the lot code and best-before date are printed on the underside of the wrapper.
If your bars match any of those details, you can bring them back to any Costco warehouse for a full refund.
Alfa Croissants
The second recall is a straightforward contamination issue. Alfa Croissants (Costco item #2077888) are being pulled over the potential presence of mould. These were sold at Costco Business Centres and on CostcoBusinessCentre.ca between June and July 2026.
Packaged croissants sold at Costco.Costco
Only the 24-count packs of Alfa Croissants with cocoa cream filling are affected, and only from lot codes 10726 and 08626.
For refund information on this one, you'll need to go through the manufacturer directly. Distribution M.F.G Inc. can be reached by email at info@groupmiron.com or by phone at 1-877-644-5558, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.
Costco Canada also recently recalled a handful of non-food items. You can explore the full list of affected products here.
This story was inspired by the article "Snacks sold at Costco stores in Canada are being recalled and you can get a refund" which was originally published on Narcity.