5 Second Cup locations in Quebec have been hit with health inspection fines in the past year
Four of them are in Montreal.
Quebec's Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) has fined five different Second Cup locations across the province over the past year, adding up to $12,100 in combined penalties. Four of the five penalized chains are in Montreal.
According to MAPAQ's public database of food safety convictions, the violations range from dirty premises to a missing permit entirely.
Here's how it breaks down location by location.
Second Cup Galerie d'Anjou, Montreal — $5,000
The single largest fine in this batch went to the Second Cup inside Galerie d'Anjou, at 7999 Boulevard des Galeries-d'Anjou. A violation dated April 18, 2024 led to a $5,000 fine, published November 5, 2025, for operating a food establishment without holding a valid permit, a far more serious infraction than the cleanliness violations that make up most of the rest of this list.
Second Cup, Boulevard Marcel-Laurin, Montreal — $4,100 across three fines
This location, operated by Foodtastic Stores Canada Inc., picked up three separate fines, all for the exact same issue: failing to keep the premises free of contaminants, pests, or animal droppings.
- A violation dated October 11, 2024 led to a $1,300 fine, published November 5, 2025
- A violation dated January 31, 2025 led to a $1,200 fine, published March 18, 2026
- A violation dated May 14, 2025 led to a $1,600 fine, published June 8, 2026
Three citations for the same pest-control issue within about seven months of each other suggests whatever corrective action followed the first fine didn't fully solve the problem.
Second Cup, Saint-Basile-le-Grand — $1,000 across two fines
This location outside Montreal, at 185 Boulevard Sir Wilfrid Laurier, was fined twice for closely related cleanliness issues:
- A violation dated August 13, 2025 led to a $500 fine, published January 30, 2026, for equipment and materials used in food prep and storage not being kept clean
- A violation dated September 24, 2025 led to a $500 fine, published July 28, 2026, for the premises, equipment, and materials used for prep, storage, and service not being kept clean
Second Cup, Côte-Sainte-Catherine, Montreal — $1,500 across two fines
This location inside Montreal's Jewish General Hospital, was fined twice from the same December 16, 2024 inspection, both published November 20, 2025:
- $1,000 for failing to keep a heat-sensitive perishable product cooled and maintained at or below 4°C
- $500 for staff not wearing proper hair or beard coverings during food prep
Second Cup Loyola, Montreal — $500
The smallest fine on the list went to Montreal's Second Cup Loyola, at 7345 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, which was fined $500 for a violation dated September 18, 2025, published October 28, 2025, also for staff not wearing required hair or beard coverings.
MAPAQ fines are issued by the Montreal Municipal Court and published in the provincial food safety registry. The violations listed do not necessarily reflect the current conditions at the establishment, as issues are often corrected before a case is resolved in court.
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