May's Old Age Security payments are on the way and amounts are higher than before
Keep an eye on your bank account.
Quebec seniors waiting for their next Old Age Security payments might notice a slightly larger amount hitting their bank accounts.
Service Canada bumped rates at the start of the second quarter in April, meaning what's landing in accounts this month is more than what arrived in January, February, and March. The increase was modest — 0.1% for the April to June 2026 quarter — but it adds up to a 2.1% rise compared to this time last year. The next rate review won't happen until July.
The adjustment is tied to changes in the Consumer Price Index, which is how Service Canada keeps payments in step with inflation.
Here's what recipients can expect this month.
Understanding Old Age Security
Old Age Security is the federal government's main pension program for seniors. It pays out every month regardless of whether you worked or contributed to any fund during your career, which is what sets it apart from the Canada Pension Plan, which requires workplace contributions.
Service Canada handles enrollment automatically for most people. You'll receive a letter before your first payment walking you through the details.
The program also extends beyond the basic pension. Seniors with lower incomes can qualify for additional support through the Guaranteed Income Supplement and related allowances, which get bundled into one monthly deposit along with your OAS.
OAS eligibility requirements
Qualifying for Old Age Security comes down to your age, how long you've lived in Canada, and your legal status here. Work history and tax contributions don't factor in.
Here's what you need to receive May 2026 payments:
- Be at least 65 years old
- Have Canadian citizenship or legal resident status
- Have lived in Canada for a minimum of 10 years after turning 18
- Have a net income from 2024 under $148,451 (ages 65–74) or under $154,196 (ages 75+)
Living outside Canada doesn't automatically disqualify you. If you had citizenship or legal status when you left and spent at least 20 years here as an adult, payments can still reach you abroad.
Additional support programs
The Guaranteed Income Supplement tops up payments for OAS recipients with limited incomes. Your OAS payments don't count toward that income calculation.
Here are the GIS income limits for May:
- Single, widowed or divorced seniors: annual income below $22,512
- Couples both getting full OAS: combined income below $29,712
- Couples where one gets the Allowance: combined income below $41,616
- Couples where one doesn't get OAS or the Allowance: combined income below $53,952
The Allowance supports Canadians between 60 and 64 whose spouse receives GIS, while the Allowance for the Survivor helps widowed people in that same age range. Both require Canadian residency and specific income thresholds.
More about GIS and other allowances
How to apply for OAS
Most people don't need to do anything to apply. Service Canada's automatic system registers you around age 64 and sends a letter confirming eligibility and asking when you'd like payments to begin.
You can start collecting the month after your 65th birthday, but waiting can be worth it. Delaying until age 70 permanently increases your monthly amount, with a gain of 0.6% for each month you hold off, adding up to 7.2% more per year.
If you aren't enrolled automatically or need to apply manually, you can do so online through My Service Canada Account or by submitting forms by mail or at a Service Canada office. The Allowance and Allowance for the Survivor require separate applications.
May 2026 payment amounts
Service Canada reviews rates four times a year, in January, April, July, and October, adjusting them to reflect changes in the cost of living. The figures below took effect in April and remain in place through the end of June:
- Ages 65 to 74 can receive a maximum OAS pension of $743.05 per month
- Ages 75 and older can receive a maximum OAS pension of $817.36 per month
- The maximum Guaranteed Income Supplement for single seniors or those whose partner doesn't receive OAS is $1,108.74
- Couples where one partner receives OAS or the Allowance can receive a maximum GIS of $667.41
- The maximum Allowance payment is $1,409.76
- The maximum Allowance for the Survivor payment is $1,681.69
Keep in mind these are the maximums. Your actual payment may be lower depending on your circumstances. Receiving the full OAS pension requires 40 years of Canadian residence after age 18, with prorated amounts for those who have between 10 and 39 years.
More about OAS payment amounts
OAS and your taxes
Old Age Security is considered taxable income and needs to be reported on your annual return. Unless you specifically request it, Service Canada will not withhold taxes from your payments.
If you don't arrange for deductions upfront, you'll receive the full amount each month but could end up owing at tax time. Withholding can be set up through My Service Canada Account or by submitting a paper form. Each year, Service Canada issues T4A(OAS) slips to Canadian residents and NR4 forms to those living outside the country.
Upcoming OAS payment dates
Your May payment is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, May 27, 2026. After that, here's when to expect the remaining deposits through the end of the year:
- June 26
- July 29
- August 27
- September 25
- October 28
- November 26
- December 22