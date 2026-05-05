Quebec's tax brackets are changing in 2026 and it could mean a smaller bill next year
Both provincial and federal brackets have been adjusted.
If you just finished filing your 2025 taxes, the last thing you probably want to think about right now is next year's return. That's fair. But if you're the type who likes to plan ahead, Quebec's updated 2026 tax brackets are worth a few minutes of your time.
Both Revenu Québec and the Canada Revenue Agency have adjusted their thresholds for inflation, and for a lot of residents, the changes could translate to a slightly smaller bill when tax season comes around again.
Here's how the provincial side breaks down.
Back in January, the Ministère des Finances du Québec announced Quebec's brackets have been indexed by 2.05% for 2026:
- 14% on the first $54,345 of taxable income
- 19% on income between $54,345 and $108,680
- 24% on income between $108,680 and $132,245
- 25.75% on income above $132,245
The provincial basic personal amount — the chunk of your income that isn't taxed at all — also goes up, from $18,571 to $18,952.
On the federal side, the CRA has indexed its brackets by 2.0% for 2026. There's also a notable change at the lower end: the lowest federal rate drops to 14% for the full 2026 tax year, after it came down from 15% on July 1, 2025.
Federal brackets for 2026:
- 14% on the first $58,523
- 20.5% on income between $58,523 and $117,045
- 26% on income between $117,045 and $181,440
- 29% on income between $181,440 and $258,482
- 33% on income above $258,482
The federal basic personal amount rises to a maximum of $16,452 for anyone earning $181,440 or less.
Quebec is also trimming two payroll deductions next year, which is worth flagging separately. The RRQ employee contribution rate drops from 5.4% to 5.3%, and the self-employed rate goes from 10.8% to 10.6%. The province says those reductions could save employees up to $137 per year and self-employed workers up to $259.
As always, it helps to remember how the progressive system actually works. You only pay the higher rate on the portion of income that falls into each bracket, not on everything you earn. So if your income stays roughly the same while the thresholds go up, more of your money ends up taxed at the lower rate. Over the course of a year, that adds up.
Just keep in mind that these new brackets apply to income earned starting January 1, 2026. If you're still working through your 2025 return, last year's numbers are the ones that matter for now.