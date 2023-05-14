CSIS Is Hiring Across Canada & 6 Available Jobs Pay Over $100,000/Year
You could earn nearly $125,000 a year!
If you've been eyeing a job with the federal government then the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is currently looking to fill a handful of positions. The government agency is hiring all across Canada right now and each open job pays over $100,000 a year.
From positions in departments including IT, communications, and finance, there's a little bit of everything for everyone. Oh, and not to mention the slew of sweet benefits you'd get as well. As an employee of the federal government, you would be eligible for a health care plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.
So, if you've got what it takes, dust off those résumés and apply away.
Head, Information Holdings (IM)
Salary: $95,350 to $116,060
Location: Ottawa, Ontario
Job Description: The Head is responsible for managing the activities of the Information Management Holdings program. An undergraduate degree and five years of relevant experience are necessary for this role. Candidates must also be eligible to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance.
Senior Corporate Analyst
Salary: $84,050 - $102,250
Location: Gatineau and Montreal, Quebec
Job Description: Per the listing, "the Analyst is responsible for developing and maintaining regional contacts, and providing strategic advice in support of the regional liaison program and developing regional strategic stakeholder engagement in the area of national security issues." In order to qualify for this role, applicants must have an undergraduate degree and four years of relevant experience.
Foreign Language Communication Analyst
Salary: $84,050- $102,250
Location: Various locations
Job Description: "The CSIS is looking for dedicated individuals to fill the position of Foreign Language Communications Analyst in its various regional offices across Canada. Candidates must possess a high level of initiative, motivation and discretion," the job listing reads. Applicants must have an undergraduate degree and two years of relevant experience to apply.
Senior Evaluator
Salary: $95,350 - $116,060
Location: Ottawa, Ontario
Job Description: Per the listing, the candidate must be able to "lead evaluations of programs and initiatives in accordance with the Treasury Board Secretariat’s Policy on Results and senior management needs." As well as "engage stakeholders, partners and team members in the planning, implementation, and reporting on complex evaluation projects." Applicants must have an undergraduate degree with a specialization in evaluation, economics, sociology, statistics or other related fields and relevant experience to be considered for this role.
Intelligence Analyst
Salary: $95,350 - $116,060
Location: Ottawa, Ontario
Job Description: Per the job post, the intelligence analyst will "be responsible for conducting research and analysis, producing analytical reports and products in support of investigations and providing intelligence to clients and decision-makers." Applicants must have an undergraduate degree with six years of relevant experience in order to be considered for the role.
Technical Supervisor
Salary: $102,250 - $124,184
Location: Remote
Job Description: The CSIS is "seeking experienced technical leaders with a passion for encouraging teamwork, innovation, and guiding change to embark upon this journey. You will develop partnerships and collaborate with industry experts, various business areas within CSIS, and other government departments within Canada and around the world." In order to be eligible for this role, applicants must have graduated from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in computer science, information technology, and/or engineering.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.