The CBSA Is Hiring Across Canada & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply
You could earn up to $70,000.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is currently looking to fill a number of positions across Canada, which all pay anywhere from $65,000 to $70,000 annually. The CBSA has roles available in various locations across the country in departments such as administration, deployment, assignment, and management — and you don't need a degree to apply for any of them.
In order to be eligible for one of the open positions with the CBSA, candidates must have a secondary school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, and training and/or experience. This includes one year of experience working on real property projects and/or material management projects involving multi-disciplinary internal or external partners.
Additionally, experience gathering information, analyzing options, and providing functional advice and guidance to clients all while moinotiring and tracking project timelines and deliverables are also great assets.
The CBSA says that positions involving property management, public administration, businesses management, urban planning and others require either a diploma, a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution or equivalent experience and/or training.
Candidates must be able and willing to work overtime (often on short notice), undertake job-related travel, and carry and use a telecommunication device during and outside of regular work hours, per the job listing.
Furthermore, applications must be able and willing to undergo a security clearance, possess and maintain a valid drivers license for some positions and be able to lift and/or carry op to 25 kilograms.
The deadline to apply is May 10, 2023 at 2:59 a.m. EST.
CBSA Jobs
Positions: Various positions including real property, project officer, and materiel management officer.
Application Deadline: May 10, 2023 at 2:59 a.m. EST.
